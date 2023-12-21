Almost half of ‘harmful’ gamblers have spent Christmas money on habit – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Almost half of ‘harmful’ gamblers have spent Christmas money on habit – survey

By Press Association
The charity said the findings shed light on the challenges faced by those struggling with gambling over Christmas as it offered its support (PA)
The charity said the findings shed light on the challenges faced by those struggling with gambling over Christmas as it offered its support (PA)

Almost half of people who gamble at harmful levels have spent money for Christmas presents on their habit, a survey suggests.

Half of those gambling in the last 12 months (50%) who are doing so at harmful levels say they are more likely to feel anxious or depressed in the run-up to Christmas, the poll for support service GamCare found.

More than two in five (41%) of those surveyed who are harmful gamblers said gambling could distract them from spending time with family and friends over Christmas, while 44% said they had spent money set aside for Christmas presents on gambling.

The charity said the findings shed light on the challenges faced by those struggling with gambling over Christmas as it offered its support.

With paydays often falling earlier in December, families could face an extended period without income during the financially challenging month of January, the charity warned.

The desire for quick financial gains, especially during a season associated with gift giving, could also drive individuals towards risky gambling behaviours, it said.

Samantha Turton, head of remote support services at GamCare, said: “We recognise that the festive season, traditionally a time of joy, can bring unique challenges for those affected by gambling harm.

“The alarming statistic that almost half of those experiencing gambling harm have used money intended for Christmas presents to gamble underscores the severity of the issue.

“We are ready to support anyone struggling throughout the festive period. As well as our helpline, our live chat and WhatsApp are there to support those who may not be comfortable talking while with family and friends.

“As the festive season approaches, let us extend a helping hand to those experiencing gambling harm, reinforcing the spirit of compassion and support.”

NHS mental health director Claire Murdoch said: “Gambling addiction is a cruel mental health condition that can not only ruin people’s Christmas, but their lives.

“The NHS is playing its part in treating it, with 12 gambling harms clinics currently open as part of our £2.3 billion investment into mental health services.

“So, if you are struggling with a gambling addiction, I urge you to come forward for help.”

A Department for Culture, Media and Sport spokesman said: “We want anyone suffering from gambling harm to be able to access help when and where they need it.

“Our gambling white paper offers a balanced and proportionate package of measures to protect those most at risk of gambling-related harm while allowing those that want to gamble to do so safely.

“We will be introducing financial risk checks and online slot stake limits to help prevent potentially life-changing losses, improving protections for players whose spending is potentially harmful.

“We also want to ensure gambling operators pay their fair share, and a new mandatory levy on these companies will raise £100 million in dedicated funding for research, prevention and treatment of gambling harms.”

GamCare’s helpline advisers are available one-to-one over the phone or on live chat 24 hours a day, every day of the year including Christmas Day and the whole of the festive period on 0808 8020 133.

People can also access free one-to-one support sessions through the National Gambling Support Network, where they will be able to meet a professional each week in their region.

YouGov surveyed 2,024 adults online between November 30 and December 1.