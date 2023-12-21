More than half of UK families will have a ‘cutback Christmas’, Lib Dems say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

More than half of UK families will have a ‘cutback Christmas’, Lib Dems say

By Press Association
Many families are having Christmas on a budget this year (Alamy/PA)
Many families are having Christmas on a budget this year (Alamy/PA)

Half of adults will turn to cheaper supermarkets and miss out on pints at the pub because of the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Liberal Democrats.

This year’s festivities have been branded “cutback Christmas” by the party as a poll suggests families are opting to buy fewer presents to save money.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said the past four years have been a “relentless barrage” on those trying to get by.

According to the poll commissioned by the party, more than half of UK adults (57%) will be shopping at a cheaper supermarket this Christmas.

This rises to more than six in 10 (64%) of parents with children under the age of 18.

Parents are also planning to cut back, as more than half (55%) with children under the age of 18 plan to buy fewer presents for family and friends this Christmas.

Of all adults, 50% said they will go to pubs and restaurants less this year during the festive period.

Ms Olney said: “This will go down as the cutback Christmas for so many families who are feeling the pinch. Unfortunately after years of Conservative mismanagement, family finances are being stretched more than ever.

Sarah Olney
Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney (Yui Mok/PA)

“After four years of this Conservative Government, is anybody better off?

“Families have been hit by endless tax hikes or seen their mortgage skyrocket after Liz Truss’s disastrous budget. It has been a relentless barrage on millions of people who are struggling to get by, let alone keep up with Christmas traditions.

“This has to be the last Christmas with the Conservative party in Government. It is time to step into a new year and get rid of an out-of-touch Prime Minister.”