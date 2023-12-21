Delayed 2035 completion date for dualling A9 ‘very realistic’, insists minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Delayed 2035 completion date for dualling A9 ‘very realistic’, insists minister

By Press Association
The A9 between Perth and Inverness is now due to be fully dualled by 2035 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Scotland’s transport minister has said the delayed date for dualling the A9 is “very realistic”.

Fiona Hyslop said the Scottish Government “has as much confidence as we can” that the entire road between Perth and Inverness will be dual carriageway by 2035, at a cost of £3.7 billion.

The Scottish Government announced the new timetable for fully dualling the road on Wednesday after admitting its initial target of 2025 is not achievable.

Ms Hyslop told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “I think we can be confident because we have a delivery plan that sets out route by route when we’ll be moving into that procurement and contracting, and we’ll be moving next year into yet another of the sections and that will be the Tay-Ballinluig part of the route.

“So we can have as much confidence as we can. These are challenging times, we had a 10% cut in our infrastructure budget, but the A9 is being given this priority by this Government to ensure that this delivery plan can give as much confidence as we can on that delivery.

Fiona Hyslop
Fiona Hyslop said the timetable for the dualling project outlined on Wednesday is ‘very realistic’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It matters because the A9 is the backbone of the Scottish economy going up to the Highlands. I think in terms of that activity, that will be welcomed.”

Questioned on how realistic the new date is, as just 11 miles of the A9 have been dualled in the past 16 years, she said: “Well it’s very realistic because there’s obviously a lot of preparatory work.”

She said 92% of statutory provisions have been made for the route and the “remainder will be delivered”.

With a rolling programme of works due to begin next summer, the Government hopes 50% of the dualling will be completed by 2030.

Work on the 83-mile A9 route has been split into 11 sections, two of which have already been completed.

In February, the Government admitted the 2025 target was “simply unachievable” after a series of delays, prompting anger from MSPs – including some within the SNP.

At Holyrood on Wednesday, opposition MSPs said people in the north of Scotland will have no faith that the dual-carriageway work will be completed, and warned the delays will lead to more fatalities on the road.