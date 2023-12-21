Tehran warned of ‘danger’ in allowing Iran-backed Houthi rebels to target ships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tehran warned of ‘danger’ in allowing Iran-backed Houthi rebels to target ships

By Press Association
The Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond is part of the task force (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Iran has been warned about the danger of allowing Tehran-backed rebels to target shipping in the Red Sea.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron used a visit to Egypt to say it will be made “absolutely clear” to Iran “the danger” of encouraging the Houthis to attack vessels using the vital trade route.

Royal Navy warship HMS Diamond has already joined an international operation to protect cargo vessels and Lord Cameron hinted at potentially greater British involvement in the coalition.

He warned that if the attacks continued it would damage the global economy.

If the Red Sea is too dangerous for shipping, vessels travelling between Asia and Europe will be forced to detour around the southern tip of Africa rather than use the Suez Canal, adding costs.

CITY BP
(PA Graphics)

“We really must see an end to these threats,” Lord Cameron said in Cairo.

Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond is part of the Operation Prosperity Guardian international task force protecting shipping from the threat of drones and missiles launched by the Yemen-based Houthi group.

Lord Cameron said: “Many nations are taking part, Britain is a core participant we will be providing British ships to help with this operation.

“Maritime security and freedom of movement for ships is absolutely vital. It’s vital for Egypt. It’s vital for Britain, it’s vital for the whole world.

“The alternative is allowing trade to be disrupted, the alternative is blockages of supply, inflation, economic dislocation and disruption.

“We cannot allow this to happen.

“That’s why Operation Prosperity Guardian is so important.

“Britain is the home of the International Maritime Organisation so we take this particularly seriously.

“We’re a trading nation all over the world and I think it’s absolutely essential not just for us, but for everybody.

“And that is why not only will we invest in this operation, but we will also make absolutely clear to Iran the danger of encouraging proxies to attack ships.

“This has to stop.”

Shipping giant Maersk and oil firm BP are among companies which have suspended voyages through the Red Sea as a result of the Houthi threat.