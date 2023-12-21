Yousaf warned Scottish Budget ‘most devastating’ in history of devolution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Yousaf warned Scottish Budget ‘most devastating’ in history of devolution

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf came under fire over his record during FMQs (PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf came under fire over his record during FMQs (PA)

The Scottish Government’s Budget has been branded the “most devastating in the history of devolution” as Scottish Labour took aim at the First Minister’s record.

In the final First Minister’s Questions of 2023, Humza Yousaf was told his first year in the top job would be remembered for “broken” policies.

In a fiery exchange, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said Mr Yousaf is “not a serious politician”, as he criticised NHS performance figures which show more than 425,000 people waited over the four-hour target in accident and emergency departments this year.

Mr Sarwar also condemned the Budget outlined on Tuesday, described it as “out of touch” after the affordable housing fund was cut by around £200 million and mental health services were handed a “real-terms cut”.

STUC St Andrew’s Day march
The final FMQs of the year involved a fiery exchange between Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, left, and First Minister Humza Yousaf (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Budget also included plans for a new “advanced” 45% tax band for those earning between £75,000 and £125,140, while the top rate of tax for those earning above that was increased to 48%.

The tax changes aim to help plug a £1.5 billion funding shortfall, with Scottish Finance Secretary Shona Robison estimating around £80 million will be generated by the move.

Workers earning more than £28,850 already pay more tax than those in the rest of the UK, while those under this threshold pay slightly less than their counterparts south of the border.

Mr Sarwar told Mr Yousaf: “This is the most devastating Budget in the history of devolution.

“The progressive tax rise he talks about is going to raise £82 million. That would buy you a fifth of an SNP ferry that hasn’t even sailed yet.

“He is not a serious politician. The First Minister is so out of touch he thinks if you earn £29,000 you should pay more tax in Scotland than in the rest of the UK.

“These are not the people with the broadest shoulders, but they are being forced to pay the price for his failures in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

“2023 will be remembered as the year when the SNP was found out.

“They have broken the public’s trust and they seem to have broken their party in the process.”

Responding, Mr Yousaf acknowledged the “challenges” of the Budget, but said Mr Sarwar will be remembered for saying “one thing one day, and then another thing another day because we know that Anas Sarwar is not a serious politician”.

He added: “He doesn’t think for himself, he waits until he gets the memo from head office – and I don’t know if Anas Sarwar has sent his letter to Santa but if not, he should ask for a backbone.”

The First Minister referenced Mr Sarwar’s 2017 Scottish Labour leadership race where he backed a 50p rate for earners on more than £100,000.