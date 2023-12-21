Views sought on Bill to protect rights of people with learning disabilities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Views sought on Bill to protect rights of people with learning disabilities

By Press Association
Maree Todd said people with learning disabilities, autistic and neurodivergent people make up about 15% of Scottish society (Alamy/PA)
The Scottish Government is seeking views on proposals to protect the rights of individuals with learning disabilities, autistic and neurodivergent people.

The consultation includes proposals for more inclusive communications and mandatory training in the public sector to address the stigma and barriers people with disabilities often face.

It is part of preparations of a proposed Learning Disabilities, Autism and Neurodivergence Bill and will run for over 17 weeks, closing on April 24.

Mental health minister Maree Todd said: “People with learning disabilities, autistic people and neurodivergent people make up around 15% of our society and many of them think and see the world differently.

“This shouldn’t cause them to be stigmatised and disadvantaged and the Scottish Government is committed to ensuring that their rights are respected.

“This public consultation has been designed alongside people with lived experience, and we have worked closely with third sector organisations and support providers to ensure those who know the challenges best are at the heart of any action we take.

“I am keen to hear views from as many people as possible on our proposals. I am confident that, together, we can build a fairer Scotland for all.”

The consultation has been co-designed with the lived experience advisory panel (Leap), including up to 27 people with experience of conditions including learning disabilities, autism, ADHD, dyslexia and Down’s syndrome.

A stakeholder panel and a practitioner panel were also involved in preparing the consultation, including organisations and charities and a number of practitioners from groups providing support and other services.

Enable, a charity supporting around 3,000 people which wants the Government to set up a commissioner role to uphold the rights of people with learning disabilities, welcomed the launch of the consultation.

Heather Gilchrist, a member of Enable’s national self-advocacy forum, said: “The launch of this consultation is a welcome step on a path which must lead to a new law in this Parliament to protect the rights of people with learning disabilities.

“For too long, people with learning disabilities have not in reality had equal rights in our society. We have fewer chances in education, to find work, and to access the social care and support we need to live the life we choose.

“Existing laws and policies have not fixed this, so we need new legislation to help achieve a truly equal society for people with learning disabilities.

“We are pleased the Scottish Government agrees and has promised a new law to protect our rights. We need a commissioner role with the powers to hold public bodies to account when our rights are not being respected and to make sure everyone knows how we can be fully included in our communities.”