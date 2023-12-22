Almost half of teachers have encountered homeless pupils, survey suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Almost half of teachers have encountered homeless pupils, survey suggests

By Press Association
Almost half of state school teachers work at a school with children who are homeless or who have become homeless in the past year, a survey has suggested (Barry Batchelor/PA)
Half of teachers surveyed at state schools in the UK work at a school with pupils who are or have become homeless in the past year, according to research.

Charity Shelter’s polling also suggested teachers think the problem is only going to get worse next year.

The latest statistics, published by the Government in November, showed there were 138,930 children in temporary accommodation – a form of homelessness – in England at the end of June.

This is a record high since the measure was first recorded in 2004.

Shelter commissioned a YouGov survey of 1,017 state school teachers at primary and secondary schools in the UK last month on their experiences of the consequences of what the charity described as the “housing emergency” at their schools.

Across the UK 48% of teachers said their school had children who are homeless or who had become homeless in previous 12 months.

For England alone this rose slightly to 49%.

Almost two thirds (64%) of state school teachers across the UK said they think the number of children who are homeless or living in bad housing will increase over the next calendar year at their school.

The vast majority of teachers working with children who have experienced homelessness in the past year said children’s housing issues are resulting in them coming to school tired, Shelter said.

The charity said children can find it difficult to sleep in temporary accommodation if it is overcrowded and they are sharing beds with siblings or parents.

Shelter’s chief executive, Polly Neate, said the “immense damage” being done to children’s education due to homelessness “is a national scandal”.

She added: “An alarming number of teachers are bearing witness to the horrors of homelessness and bad housing that families tell our services about every day.

“Appalling stories of children falling asleep in class because they don’t have their own bed, and parents filled with worry because they can’t even cook a hot meal in their grim hostel without a kitchen.”

Shelter has urged the public to support it winter appeal to help offer advice and support to families this Christmas and in the future. To donate or find out more visit Shelter.