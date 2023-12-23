MSP warns of ‘tragic consequences’ of drink and drug-driving over festive period

An SNP MSP with three decades of policing experience has warned of the tragedies of drink and drug-driving ahead of the festive period.

Audrey Nicoll said more than 700 drivers were detected for drink or drug-driving offences over the 2022/23 Christmas period.

The Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP retired from the force in 2015 after holding detective sergeant roles during her 30 years in the job.

Now she is backing a Police Scotland campaign to discourage people from getting behind the wheel of a vehicle if they have consumed alcohol or drugs.

Data from last year’s campaign, which ran from December 1 2022 to January 2 2023, showed 722 drink or drug-driving offences were detected, compared to 628 the previous year.

The force carried out a total of 3,049 checks during the 2022/23 festive period.

Ms Nicoll said: “While the festive season is a time for us to come together with friends and family, our enjoyment cannot come at the expense of our safety, and that of those around us.

“Police Scotland will be visible this festive season, undertaking routine checks to ensure that Scotland’s roads are safe.

“We know driving under the influence can have tragic consequences and sadly we tend to see a spike in traffic collisions related to drug and alcohol consumption during the Christmas period.

“The safest and best advice for the public is to avoid alcohol completely if you plan to drive, or to plan your travel in advance if you are going to enjoy some festive spirit.”