Traditions such as pantomime could be included in new cultural heritage register

Traditions such a pantomime, carol-singing and Christmas wreath making could be included in a new register of cultural heritage in the UK.

The Government has said it intends to ratify the 2003 Unesco Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Culture minister Lord Parkinson said the Government hopes to “celebrate treasured traditions from every corner of the UK” and support the people who practise them.

Under the new proposals, Hogmanay, Burns Night, Shrove Tuesday, and the Welsh tradition of holding Eisteddfodau, where all cultural activities including singing and spoken word are conducted in the Welsh language, could be recognised under the new proposals.

Welsh tradition of holding Eisteddfodau, where singing and spoken word are conducted in the Welsh language, could be recognised under the new proposals (Barry Batchelor/PA Images)

Artisanal crafts such as basket-weaving, thatching and the arts of creating tartan and tweed, as well as the practitioners of these traditions, are also to be considered.

The register could also include traditions brought to the UK by immigrant communities, such as Notting Hill Carnival and steel-drumming.

These practices are often also referred to as “intangible cultural heritage” or “living heritage” and are inherited from our ancestors and passed on to our descendants.

The 2003 Unesco Convention will seek to protect “intangible cultural heritage” or “living heritage” inherited from our ancestors, which are recognised as being key part of national life.

A public consultation on the Government’s proposed approach to implementing the Convention across the UK launched today.

Fireworks over Edinburgh Castle during street party for Hogmanay New Year celebrations (Andrew Milligan/PA Images)

Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “The UK is rich in traditions which are passed down from generation to generation.

“These crafts, customs, and celebrations have helped to shape our communities and bring people together, who continue to shape them in turn.

“By ratifying this Convention, we will be able to celebrate treasured traditions from every corner of the UK, support the people who practise them, and ensure they are passed down for future generations to enjoy.”

Scotland Office minister John Lamont said: “Hogmanay, Burns Night and ceilidh dancing are Scottish traditions celebrated across the world and now we will be able to give them recognition alongside those from around the UK as part of this international convention.

“I encourage communities across the country to nominate their local traditions that will be ratified and help to preserve them for generations to come.”

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said: “We have a huge number of wonderful traditions and customs in Wales that help make our nation unique and distinct, and it’s great that many of these will now be formally recorded and recognised.

“It’s important to preserve and protect living heritage, as well as physical landmarks and heritage sites, to pass onto future generations and maintain our special Welsh culture.”

Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker said: “Northern Ireland has a rich culture, and I welcome this initiative to enable communities to nominate what matters to them for recognition.

“This is a great opportunity to ensure the UK’s cultural heritage is preserved for the benefit of future generations.”