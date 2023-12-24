Mental health organisations ‘extremely disappointed’ in Budget funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mental health organisations ‘extremely disappointed’ in Budget funding

By Press Association
Mental health charities had expected funding to go up (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Organisations from across Scotland’s mental health sector say they are “extremely disappointed” at the funding provided in the Budget.

The Scottish Mental Health Partnership (SMHP), made up of 17 charities and groups which are independent from Government, said there has been a “large” cut in real terms.

Tuesday’s Scottish Budget froze mental health funding at £290.2 million within the Government’s health portfolio, a figure identical to the previous two years.

A statement agreed by the SMHP said it is “extremely disappointed” there has been no increase in funding.

It added: “With an ambitious mental health and wellbeing strategy now agreed, SMHP was anticipating new investment to deliver moves towards prevention and community base supports.”

Lee Knifton, chairman of the SMHP, said: “This is a missed opportunity for mental health.

Maree Todd
Minister Maree Todd said resource funding for health and social care ‘has more than doubled since 2006-07’ (PA)

“There is no indication that the Scottish Government will meet its own target of increasing mental health spend to 10% of the NHS budget, no increase to the mental health directorate budget for the second successive year, meaning a large cut in real terms, and no new investment for preventative work.

“We are keen to begin working with Government to deliver on the new strategy but had expected to see mental health as a priority for new investment. Instead, we see further cuts to a system that is already overstretched.”

Mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd said: “We are providing £14.2 billion for NHS boards to support services, providing an uplift exceeding block grant consequentials from the UK Government and meaning that resource funding for health and social care has more than doubled since 2006-07.

“In the face of UK Government austerity, this includes an increase of almost £550 million (4.3%) for NHS frontline boards – a real-terms increase of almost 3%.

“More than £1.3 billion will support mental health services, with £290.2 million direct investment – more than doubled since 2020/21 – enabling record numbers of staff to provide more varied support and services to a larger number of people than ever before.”

The SMHP includes charities like Samaritans, SAMH and Penumbra, as well as the British Psychological Society and the Royal College of GPs.