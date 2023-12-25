Domestic abuse victims urged to seek help at Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Domestic abuse victims urged to seek help at Christmas

By Press Association
The Scottish Women’s Aid helpline is open throughout Christmas (PA)
The Scottish Women’s Aid helpline is open throughout Christmas (PA)

People experiencing domestic abuse have been told they are not alone, as an SNP MSP urged them to seek support over the festive period.

Falkirk East MSP Michelle Thomson said the Scottish Women’s Aid domestic abuse helpline, which also supports those in forced marriages, is open throughout Christmas.

It comes amid rising cases of violence against women and girls over the winter period.

Figures for 2021-22 show police recorded 64,807 incidents of domestic violence, with common assault accounting for 32% of such crimes recorded.

December and January were among the most frequent months for incidents that year, according to Scottish Government data, alongside the summer months of July and August.

Michelle Thomson
Michelle Thomson has urged those in abusive relationships to seek help (PA)

Ms Thomson said: “What is a time of love and celebration for many households at this time of year can sadly be a very different experience for men and women who are victims of domestic abuse. We need to show them they are not alone this Christmas.

“We know from evidence that incidences of domestic violence increase over the festive period, and that people trapped in abusive households can feel even more isolated.

“I would encourage anyone experiencing violence and abuse to reach out for confidential support via the Scottish Women’s Aid helpline. Confidential, professional support remains available all throughout the holiday period.

“For anyone in an abusive relationship – or knows someone who is – please reach out to Scotland’s 24/7 domestic abuse and forced marriage helpline on 0800 027 1234.”