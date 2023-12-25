Sunak and Starmer share family festive traditions

Rishi Sunak has revealed that he takes charge of cooking the turkey on Christmas Day, while Sir Keir Starmer heads to his local pub.

The Prime Minister joined fellow politicians in sharing with Politico their festive traditions and rituals.

“I always brine then cook the turkey, I hate the cooking, but no one else will do it! — and watch The Snowman with my daughters on Christmas Eve followed by The Holiday on Christmas Day,” Mr Sunak said.

The Labour leader, who is hoping this Christmas is Mr Sunak’s last leading the country, told the website: “My kids get up at stupid o’clock to open presents, and afterwards we go to the memorial stone for Vic’s mum, who died three years ago.

“Then the pub is open for a couple of hours, so we go in there for a drink.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has shared his festive traditions (Labour Party/PA)

Former prime minister Liz Truss said that she watches the 1982 Steven Spielberg film ET, as well as the the Julie Andrews-led musical The Sound Of Music.

“I always well up when ET is presumed dead in the river,” she said.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said that his festive season is similar to the rest of the country.

“Stockings in bed, church, presents, turkey, speech, snooze, fight. Like everyone.”