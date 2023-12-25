Sunak and Starmer share family festive traditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak and Starmer share family festive traditions

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes charge of the turkey at Christmas (Jacob King/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes charge of the turkey at Christmas (Jacob King/PA)

Rishi Sunak has revealed that he takes charge of cooking the turkey on Christmas Day, while Sir Keir Starmer heads to his local pub.

The Prime Minister joined fellow politicians in sharing with Politico their festive traditions and rituals.

“I always brine then cook the turkey, I hate the cooking, but no one else will do it! — and watch The Snowman with my daughters on Christmas Eve followed by The Holiday on Christmas Day,” Mr Sunak said.

The Labour leader, who is hoping this Christmas is Mr Sunak’s last leading the country, told the website: “My kids get up at stupid o’clock to open presents, and afterwards we go to the memorial stone for Vic’s mum, who died three years ago.

“Then the pub is open for a couple of hours, so we go in there for a drink.”

Christmas messages
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has shared his festive traditions (Labour Party/PA)

Former prime minister Liz Truss said that she watches the 1982 Steven Spielberg film ET, as well as the the Julie Andrews-led musical The Sound Of Music.

“I always well up when ET is presumed dead in the river,” she said.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said that his festive season is similar to the rest of the country.

“Stockings in bed, church, presents, turkey, speech, snooze, fight. Like everyone.”