NHS Tayside patient waits more than five years for mental health treatment

By Press Association
10 Scottish health boards have waits of more than a year for psychological therapies (PA)
NHS Tayside patients are waiting more than 1,000 days for mental health treatment, new figures have shown.

Scotland-wide figures released by the Lib Dems show that NHS Tayside’s longest wait for treatment is 1,989 days, which is almost five-and-a-half years.

Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “I do not understand how nationalist ministers can hear stories of people in mental torment and respond with budget cuts and inaction.

“If people are put on hold for years on end, their mental state will simply deteriorate.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems. Image: PA.

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said: “In the specialities that do not meet the target, there has been a disproportionate workforce shortage, which reflects the national picture.

“The service continues to pursue all attempts to increase service capacity through recruitment and through continued commissioning of external service provision and focusing on service improvement.”

It comes as a leading mental health charity warned the nation’s mental health crisis may worsen following a real-terms cut to funding in last week’s SNP budget.

Billy Watson, chief executive of the Scottish Association of Mental Health, said: “The mental health services budget faces a real-terms cut, frozen in cash terms.

“Audit Scotland’s recent report on adult mental health warned that the Scottish Government is off-track on mental health spending, and today’s budget does nothing to allay that concern.”

SNP minister Maree Todd. Image: Kris Miller/DCT Media.

Mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd said: “More than £1.3 billion will support mental health services, with £290.2 million direct investment – more than double that in 2020-21 – enabling record numbers of staff to provide more varied support and services to a larger number of people than ever before.”

Elsewhere in Scotland, patients in NHS Highland were left waiting for more than eight years before receiving vital treatment.

One resident has been in the lurch for 3,129 days on a list to begin psychological therapy with the northern health board.