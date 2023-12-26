Labour warned against strengthening hunt laws amid Boxing Day parades

Labour has been warned to end its “running attack” on rural communities, as tens of thousands of people are set to gather for Boxing Day hunt parades.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party, which is widely tipped to win the next general election, has in the past called for “loopholes” in hunting legislation to be closed.

It comes amid warnings from campaigners that trail hunting, where a scent is laid for hounds to follow, is being used as a “smokescreen” for the illegal hunting of foxes.

Fox hunting was banned in England and Wales following the introduction of the Hunting Act 2004, which came into force a year later.

Campaign group the Countryside Alliance has urged Labour to abandon any plans to reopen the issue of hunting with new legal reforms.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Joe Giddens/PA)

It comes with a general election expected at some stage in the next 12 months.

Countryside Alliance chief executive Tim Bonner called on Labour not to bring forward further legislation but instead to “right the wrongs of the past” and end its “running attack on rural communities”.

He said: “Keir Starmer rightly talks about a future Labour government having respect for rural communities, but that needs to be more than just a catchphrase.

“Rural communities need to see action and that means working with them to better the countryside, rather than attacking those who live and work in it.”

The organisation has said that it and the British Hound Sports Association would be ready to oppose any new restrictions.

“Ultimately the countryside doesn’t want to have to have a fight over hunting again, but it will not sit back and allow itself to be bullied and become victim to a toxic culture-war,” Mr Bonner said.