Revellers urged to be vigilant for drink spiking over festive period

By Press Association
Jackie Dunbar urged Scots to understand the signs of spiking (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jackie Dunbar urged Scots to understand the signs of spiking (Peter Byrne/PA)

An SNP MSP has warned Scots to be vigilant to the dangers of drink spiking over the festive period.

Aberdeen Donside MSP Jackie Dunbar has urged those socialising over Christmas and new year to look out for the signs of spiking, which include memory loss, loss of balance, confusion, paranoia and hallucinations.

Ms Dunbar said: “We can all make the most of the festive period while also minimising the risk of drink spiking by taking simple measures to keep safe and look out for one another.

Jackie Dunbar
Jackie Dunbar MSP urged people to be vigilant (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“People can keep themselves safe by never leaving their drink unattended, sticking together with friends, and having a plan to get home safely.

“In Scotland, venue staff are also fully trained to ensure people have as much fun as possible while remaining safe and well.

“Being spiked is never the fault of the victim, and if you are concerned a spiking incident has occurred you should immediately advise venue staff wherever you are, and call the police.”