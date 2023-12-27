HS2 chief pledges ‘no let-up’ in building high-speed railway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
HS2 chief pledges ‘no let-up’ in building high-speed railway

By Press Association
There will be ‘no let-up’ in building HS2 next year, according to the boss of the high-speed rail project (Jonathan Brady/PA)
There will be “no let-up” in HS2’s progress next year, according to the boss of the high-speed rail project.

HS2 Ltd executive chair Sir Jon Thompson said the transition towards railway systems – such as track and signalling – will “edge us ever closer” to completion.

The Government-owned company is building HS2 between London and the West Midlands.

Plans to extend the route north to Manchester and Leeds were scrapped to cut costs.

A series of construction milestones are expected to take place early in 2024.

Formal work on central Birmingham’s new Curzon Street station will begin and the first of two machines digging a 10-mile long twin-bore tunnel under the Chiltern Hills will complete its journey.

Eleven contracts worth a total of about £5 billion will be awarded by HS2 Ltd for railway systems next year.

These will cover the installation of features such as tracks, signalling, power supplies and overhead wires, and building a control centre in Birmingham.

They will also lead to a telecom system allowing passengers to experience “uninterrupted phones calls and streaming along the entire route, including in tunnels”, HS2 Ltd pledged.

Construction relating to many of these contracts is expected to begin in 2026 and 2027 when main civil engineering work reaches its conclusion.

Work has started on two-thirds of HS2’s viaducts and nearly half its bridges.

Work continues at the Victoria Road Crossover Box ancillary shaft HS2 site near to Old Oak Common in west London
Work continues at the Victoria Road Crossover Box ancillary shaft HS2 site near to Old Oak Common in west London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Highlights in 2023 included the start of platform installation at the new Old Oak Common station in west London, the completion of a twin-bore tunnel beneath Long Itchington Wood in Warwickshire and crossing the halfway point in construction of the Colne Valley Viaduct just outside north-west London.

HS2’s workforce passed the 30,000 mark for the first time, with tens of thousands more jobs supported through the supply chain.

Sir Jon said: “This is a project of phenomenal scale and ambition, and we’re immensely proud of the progress made between London and the West Midlands throughout 2023.

“There will be no let-up in delivery in 2024.

“The transition in our focus towards railway systems represents another significant milestone and will edge us ever closer towards bringing this transformational project to life.”

Train services are expected to launch between 2029 and 2033.

HS2 Ltd is recruiting a new chief executive after incumbent Mark Thurston left the role in September.