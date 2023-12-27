A&E performance ‘below the levels we wish to see’, says Matheson

The Health Secretary has said accident and emergency performance is “below the levels we all wish to see”, as the latest figures showed less than two-thirds of patients were seen within four hours.

Statistics released by Public Health Scotland on Wednesday show 61.7% of those who attended A&E in the week to December 17 were seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged in four hours or less – a slight improvement from 60.8% in the previous week.

The Scottish Government aims for this figure to be at least 95%.

In the week to December 17, 1,708 people waited more than 12 hours in A&E – a slight increase from the previous week.

A total of 3,719 of the near-25,000 A&E attendances waited more than eight hours, down from 3,860.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson urged Scots to consider whether their condition is an emergency, before heading to A&E (Jane Barlow/PA)

Responding to the figures, Michael Matheson said the pressures in A&E are being seen across the UK, but added: “I am clear that performance remains below the levels we all wish to see, and we continue to work closely with boards to support delivery of sustained improvements.

“As we enter the peak winter period, we are determined to provide boards with the support they need to deal with intense pressure on services.

“Our winter plan is supporting boards maximise capacity to meet demand and the expansion of Hospital at Home is already helping more people receive care at home or as close to home as possible, where clinically appropriate – which is relieving pressure on the front door of our A&Es.

“To help relieve pressure on services this festive period, I want to remind the public to consider whether their condition is an emergency before going to A&E.

“Local GPs and pharmacies can be contacted during the day for non-critical care, NHS 24 is also available on 111 for non-emergencies.”