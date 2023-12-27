A&E wards ‘simply can’t cope’ with demand, Tories warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A&E wards ‘simply can’t cope’ with demand, Tories warn

By Press Association
The latest weekly figures on accident and emergency performance were published on Wednesday (PA)
Scotland’s emergency departments “simply can’t cope” with demand, a Scottish Conservative MSP has said as figures revealed less than two-thirds of patients are seen within four hours.

Statistics released by Public Health Scotland on Wednesday show 61.7% of those who attended A&E in the week to December 17 were seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged in four hours or less – a slight improvement from 60.8% in the previous week.

The Scottish Government aims for this figure to be at least 95%.

Sandesh Gulhane
Sandesh Gulhane said A&E units ‘are at breaking point’, despite the best efforts of NHS staff (PA)

In the week to December 17, 1,708 people waited more than 12 hours in A&E – a slight increase from the previous week.

A total of 3,719 of the near-25,000 A&E attendances waited more than eight hours, down from 3,860.

Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said A&E performance is “unacceptable”.

He added: “The SNP are still failing to meet their own waiting time targets and with the distracted and discredited Michael Matheson unable to get a grip on this crisis, patients and staff are being compromised.

“It is appalling that around a third of patients are waiting longer than four hours to be seen, with nearly 4,000 patients waiting over eight hours and almost 2,000 waiting half-a-day to be seen.

“We know all too well these delays lead to tragic and avoidable deaths.

“Our A&E wards simply can’t cope with the huge demands placed on them.

“Despite the best efforts from my dedicated frontline colleagues, our emergency wards are at breaking point, which is all down to the dire workforce planning from successive SNP health secretaries.”

While Scottish Labour public health spokeswoman Carol Mochan said: “Every week lives are being put at risk by long A&E waits, but the SNP is still failing to act.

“This will be one of the most difficult winters in our NHS’s history, but we are stuck with a distracted and dishonest Health Secretary.

“Patients and staff alike are being failed by this disastrous SNP government.

Michael Matheson
Health Secretary Michael Matheson urged Scots to consider whether their condition is an emergency, before heading to A&E (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Scottish Labour has long called for action to ease the pressure on A&E, including tackling delayed discharge and supporting staff.”

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said the pressures in A&E are being seen across the UK, but he added: “I am clear that performance remains below the levels we all wish to see, and we continue to work closely with boards to support delivery of sustained improvements.

“As we enter the peak winter period, we are determined to provide boards with the support they need to deal with intense pressure on services.

“Our winter plan is supporting boards maximise capacity to meet demand and the expansion of Hospital at Home is already helping more people receive care at home or as close to home as possible, where clinically appropriate – which is relieving pressure on the front door of our A&Es.

“To help relieve pressure on services this festive period, I want to remind the public to consider whether their condition is an emergency before going to A&E.

“Local GPs and pharmacies can be contacted during the day for non-critical care, NHS 24 is also available on 111 for non-emergencies.”