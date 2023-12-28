Government ‘asleep at wheel’ over coastal landfill erosion threat, says Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government ‘asleep at wheel’ over coastal landfill erosion threat, says Labour

By Press Association
Waste is already spilling into the sea in 25 council districts (Chris Radburn/PA)
Labour has accused the Government of being “asleep at the wheel” when it comes to coastal landfill sites facing erosion and flooding.

Over 1,000 are thought to be at risk of spilling their toxic contents into the sea which could then damage ecosystems, wildlife or people.

Waste is already spilling into the sea in 25 council districts, while repairing or moving landfill contents to safer areas is thought to cost millions of pounds.

Thousands more sites are situated in flood plains away from the coast with many left unsealed because they were in use before strict regulation was introduced.

One particular cluster in Chertsey, Surrey, is believed to have been responsible for causing terminal illnesses and the death of a seven-year-old boy, Zane Gbangbola.

Years of investigation and campaigning by his parents has revealed the presence of a landfill next to their home thought to contain military waste from a nearby tank factory.

Hydrogen cyanide, a toxic nerve agent, was found in their home hours after flood water ran past the landfill and into the family’s basement, which Kye Gbangbola, Zane’s father, said not only killed his son but left himself paralysed.

He and Zane’s mother, Nicole Lawler, have been calling for an independent inquiry that would examine evidence excluded at the coroner’s inquest.

The Government has so far declined any such inquiry.

Labour has previously backed opening a new investigation and is now accusing the Government of being silent on what the Coastal Landfill Working Group describes as a “silent, ticking time bomb”.

Emma Hardy, Labour’s minister for coastal communities, said: “The next pollution crisis is just round the corner – with a mountain of plastic and chemicals at risk of collapsing into the sea on an industrial scale.

“Yet this Conservative Government is asleep at the wheel with absolutely no interest in tackling the problem.

“The Government must immediately start working with local councils to tackle this growing threat. If they don’t, our beautiful seas and beaches will be buried under an avalanche of waste and toxic chemicals.”

The party said it would establish a Flood Resilience Task Force that would meet every winter ahead of the extreme weather.

It would co-ordinate preparation efforts for coastal erosion and flooding between central government, local authorities, communities and emergency services.

The Government has been contacted for comment.