Mental health commission to be set up to support LGBT youngsters

A commission is to be set up in a bid to boost mental health among LGBTQI children and young people.

The Scottish Government is providing LGBT Youth Scotland with £50,000 to help establish a Mental Health LGBT Youth Commission.

The move comes amid concerns LGBTQI+ youngsters can face what are described as “significant health inequalities” and “real barriers to accessing healthcare”.

The commission will look to make it easier for them to get help when they need it, with the work to be informed by young people who have suffered mental health problems.

Funding for the scheme was announced by mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Government hopes the project will provide important additional mental health support to LGBTQI+ young people in Scotland.

Mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd said: “I am happy to announce this additional support for LGBT Youth Scotland on top of the substantial investment we are already making in improving the mental health and wellbeing support provided to children, young people and their families.

“We have listened to children, young people and families, and are taking direct action in the areas where they have told us more support is needed.

“Making sure all children and young people can get the mental health and wellbeing support they need, at the right time, is important to this Government as our continued record investment in this area goes to show.”