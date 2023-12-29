Teaching union vows to ‘press on’ with campaign for more education funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Teaching union vows to ‘press on’ with campaign for more education funding

By Press Association
The EIS union has vowed to ‘press on’ with its campaign for improved funding for schools (Danny Lawson/PA)
The EIS union has vowed to ‘press on’ with its campaign for improved funding for schools (Danny Lawson/PA)

Teachers’ leaders are to press the case for more cash for education in 2024, with the EIS trade union complaining the recent Scottish Budget contained “no significant additional resources” for schools.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said the Budget, which was unveiled by Deputy First Minister Shona Robison earlier this month, does not give schools the funding to “reduce class sizes and bring in many more teachers at a time when more resources are urgently needed”.

Such resources are needed to “provide appropriate support for the ever-increasing number of young people with additional support needs”, she said, as well as to help “stem the rising tide of violent and aggressive behaviours in our schools”.

She said additional resources could also deliver on commitments to reduce the amount of time teachers spend in the classroom – a move which would “lighten the excessive workload burdens on our teachers”.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said the union will press for a ‘better deal for Scottish education’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ms Bradley said: “The recent Scottish Budget did not deliver much that was new for Scottish education, and actually included some cuts to pupil health and wellbeing and to support for care experienced young people. This will only serve to exacerbate existing challenges.

“Most of the funding that was pledged had been previously announced, and there was no significant additional funding for schools to reduce class sizes and bring in many more teachers at a time when more resources are urgently needed.”

With the EIS having already launched a campaign calling for improved funding and resources for schools, Ms Bradley vowed the union will “continue to press on our campaign priorities in the year ahead”.

She added: “With a general election set to be held within the next year, the EIS will be pressing all political parties to make firm commitments on how they will navigate existing constitutional arrangements to provide a better deal for Scottish education, its learners and its teaching professionals.”

Education is devolved to Holyrood but the EIS will make the case for “enhanced support” for the “vital public service” in the run up to the Westminster ballot.

Ms Bradley added: “Public services, including our education system, have been squeezed for many years, with deep cuts to funding, resources, and staffing levels.

“This must be reversed to deliver an education system that can meet the needs of all our young people.”

Deputy First Minister and Scottish Finance Secretary unveiled the draft Budget for 2024-25 to MSPs earlier in December (Andrew Milligan/PA)

With schools run by councils, local government body Cosla complained that it has seen “cuts to core council budgets”.

A Cosla spokesperson said: “Councils know that learning is not all about what happens in a classroom. Children and young people need to arrive in schools well and ready to learn, and they can’t do that if they don’t have the right support at home or in their communities.

“For too long now, the financial settlement for local government has meant that councils have had to cut spend on services which support children and young people to learn, for example in youth work, community development, social work support and breakfast clubs.

“The Scottish Budget proposed does nothing to support the health and wellbeing and readiness to learn of our youngest citizens.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Children, young people, families and learners of all ages continue to be a key priority of the Scottish Government, which is why the education and skills budget has grown to over £4.8 billion for 2024-25 – with a 5% lift in resource spend compared to last year.

“Scotland has the most teachers per pupil and the highest paid teachers in the UK – showing how much the Scottish Government values the profession.

“The 2024-25 Budget further supports teachers with an investment of £390 million to protect teacher numbers and fund the teacher pay deal.”