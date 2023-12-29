House prices fell 1.8% in 2023 but were unchanged in December, Nationwide says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

House prices fell 1.8% in 2023 but were unchanged in December, Nationwide says

By Press Association
The housing market has been more subdued in 2023 than it was last year when it hit all-time highs (Yui Mok/PA)
The housing market has been more subdued in 2023 than it was last year when it hit all-time highs (Yui Mok/PA)

UK house prices ended 2023 just 1.8% cheaper than they had been a year earlier despite massive hikes in mortgage rates, with prices even rising in Scotland and Northern Ireland, an index has suggested.

Nationwide said the average house price was unchanged during December compared to the month before. It means that average prices end the year 4.5% below the all-time peak in the summer of 2022.

The average price of a home was £257,443 in December, Nationwide said.

Experts said that more positivity has started to enter the housing market in the last few months.

“Housing market activity was weak throughout 2023,” said Nationwide’s chief economist, Robert Gardner.

“The total number of transactions has been running at (about) 10% below pre-pandemic levels over the past six months, with those involving a mortgage down even more (about 20%), reflecting the impact of higher borrowing costs.

“On the flip side, the volume of cash transactions has continued to run above pre-Covid levels.”

The cost of borrowing has increased dramatically over the last two years, with the Bank of England’s base interest rate increasing from 0.1% in December 2021 to 5.25% today.

Nationwide said that house prices rose 4.5% in Northern Ireland in 2023, and in Scotland they were up 0.5%.

In England prices were down 2.9% compared to a year ago, and in Wales they dropped 1.9%.

East Anglia was the place where prices fell the most rapidly, down 5.2% year-on-year. Prices generally fell faster in the south of England than in the north.

Mr Gardner said: “A rapid rebound in activity or house prices in 2024 appears unlikely.

“While cost-of-living pressures are easing, with the rate of inflation now running below the rate of average wage growth, consumer confidence remains weak and surveyors continue to report subdued levels of new buyer inquiries.

“Moreover, while markets are projecting that the next Bank Rate move will be down, there are still upward risks to interest rates. Inflation is declining, but measures of domestic price pressures remain far too high.”