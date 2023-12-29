Starmer wants to tackle civil service ‘churn’ – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Starmer wants to tackle civil service ‘churn’ – report

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer, allies say, want to reduce civil service “churn” (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer, allies say, want to reduce civil service “churn” (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer will seek to reduce “churn” among senior civil servants if Labour wins the next general election, according to reports.

Allies of the Labour leader have told the Financial Times that Sir Keir thinks that it is wrong that senior officials change or move jobs so frequently.

They told the paper that “civil service stability” will be important for delivering Labour’s aims in office, if it takes power after the next general election.

Former senior civil servant Sue Gray, who oversaw the report into pandemic-era rule-breaking in Downing Street, is among the top figures advising Sir Keir ahead of the next nationwide poll.

Keir Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Jacob King/PA)

An election must be held by January 2025, but Rishi Sunak is expected to call an election next year.

It comes at the same time as concerns that some civil servants are being overpromoted amid a squeeze on pay in Whitehall.

The Times reported findings from the Institute for Government’s annual Whitehall monitor, due to be published in January, that “grade inflation” is seeing some less-qualified staff move to more senior jobs.

Unhappiness over pay could drive some people to the private sector, it warns.

“Pay in real terms has gone down quite significantly and part of the response to that in the civil service has been to promote people more.

“That’s a very notable trend,” Alex Thomas, programme director at the respected think tank, told the paper.

A Government spokesperson said: “All appointments go through rigorous processes, based on merit and through open and fair competition, as set out in the Civil Service Commission’s recruitment principles.

“We are building a more specialised, efficient and highly skilled Civil Service to deliver on the public’s priorities, while expanding our use of automation and AI to reduce administrative workloads, and the overall grade composition will change to reflect this.”