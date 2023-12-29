Heaton-Harris: Government will not allow public services to deteriorate further

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heaton-Harris: Government will not allow public services to deteriorate further

By Press Association
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris says the Government will not allow public services in NI to continue to deteriorate (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris says the Government will not allow public services in NI to continue to deteriorate (Liam McBurney/PA)

The UK Government will not stand by and allow public services to deteriorate in Northern Ireland while Stormont remains suspended, Chris Heaton-Harris has said.

The Northern Ireland Secretary said he was preparing a budget to support civil servants in stabilising public finances if the powersharing impasse is not resolved, but warned there must be a limit to how far the Government could go.

Talks between Mr Heaton-Harris and Northern Ireland political parties over finances, which included the offer of a £3.3 billion financial package, broke up at Hillsborough Castle earlier this month without any agreement to restore the devolved Assembly and Executive.

Mr Heaton-Harris had also said that his talks with the DUP over their concerns about post-Brexit trading arrangements had concluded. However, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted the negotiations will continue.

Stormont
The Stormont Assembly has been suspended for almost two years (Liam McBurney/PA)

The powersharing institutions have been suspended for almost two years as the unionist party seeks further legislative assurances from the Government of Northern Ireland’s trading position within the UK.

Under current rules Mr Heaton-Harris is obliged to call new Assembly elections on January 18 if the powersharing Assembly has not returned.

But writing in the Belfast Telegraph, the Northern Ireland Secretary said he would not be treating that date as a deadline.

He said: “I am considering all options carefully, however, I want Stormont to return as soon as possible so I am not treating this date as a target and will be relentlessly working with all parties to find a way forward.

“January 18 is also the date when thousands of public sector workers will go on strike over pay. A returned Executive could stop these strikes and the disruption it brings to people.

“By getting back to work they will unlock the £584 million made available by the UK Government to address public sector pay.

“People in Northern Ireland expect and deserve devolved government back as soon as possible, to make use of the financial package we have put on the table.”

He added: “In its absence, however, the UK Government cannot and will not just stand by and allow public services and finances to decline further.

“Which is why, just like last year, we are preparing a pragmatic and reasonable approach to support the Northern Ireland Civil Service in stabilising public finances and services via a sustainable budget, should the Executive not be back in place to do so itself.

“But we are clear that there must be a limit to how far the UK Government can go without an Executive in place.

“That is because the financial package we have offered requires decisions on how to improve and modernise the public services and these must be taken by locally-elected politicians with the mandate to do so.

“It should not just be for local politicians to dispense funding from the UK Government.

“They should take active and sometimes difficult decisions about where priorities lie, because they know the place and the needs of their constituents better than anyone else.”