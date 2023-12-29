Salmond condemns ‘decade of drift’ for Scotland in wake of 2014 referendum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Salmond condemns ‘decade of drift’ for Scotland in wake of 2014 referendum

By Press Association
Former first minister Alex Salmond claimed Scotland had suffered a ‘decade of drift’ since the independence referendum in 2014 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Former first minister Alex Salmond has claimed that Scotland is “moving politically backwards” as he hit out at both the Scottish Government and the SNP.

The Alba Party leader used his New Year message to claim that almost 10 years on from the independence referendum, Scotland had endured a “decade of drift” under the SNP – the party he used to head.

Mr Salmond, who quit the SNP in 2018, said that while “foundation” of the case for independence had been the competence of the government that he had led, this had now been “badly eroded” under his successors.

He also went on to accuse the SNP, now led by Humza Yousaf, of having “given up the ghost on presenting a coherent independence strategy”.

The attacks came as Mr Salmond said: “In the aftermath of the independence referendum of a decade ago, few people would have predicted a Scotland moving politically backwards not forwards.

“The transformational impact of the referendum galvanised an electorate into further positive votes for progressive change.

“However, instead of forging ahead to independence, Scottish politicians have dithered, delayed and finally dissipated the impetus for progress. It has been a decade of drift to the great detriment of the Scottish people.”

Mr Salmond announced his resignation as both SNP leader and Scottish first minister after Scots voted to stay in the UK in 2014. He then went on to establish the pro-independence Alba Party in 2021.

He stated: “The bedrock of Scottish government competence which was the foundation on which support for independence grew, has been badly eroded, while the SNP have given up the ghost on presenting a coherent independence strategy.”

Mr Salmond said in the 2026 Holyrood elections the Alba Party would “offer the people the direct opportunity to vote for independence and to propose to the Scottish Parliament a plan to seize the political initiative back from Westminster”.

This, he said, would ensure that “this decade of political drift comes to an end”.