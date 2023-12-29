Married couple arrested after putting ‘bloody handprints’ on Downing Street gate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Married couple arrested after putting ‘bloody handprints’ on Downing Street gate

By Press Association
A couple have been arrested after pouring fake blood on gates outside Downing Street (James Manning/PA)
A couple have been arrested after pouring fake blood on gates outside Downing Street (James Manning/PA)

A married couple has been arrested after pouring fake blood and putting “bloody handprints” on the gates outside Downing Street as part of a protest to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The Metropolitan Police said two people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after paint was thrown at the gates.

Virginia Moffat, 58, and Chris Cole, 60, were named by campaign group FigTree as the arrested pair.

Man detained outside Downing Street
A man was detained outside Downing Street (James Manning/PA)

The couple, from Dorset, said the Government had “blood on its hands” after refusing to demand Israel end its bombing of Gaza, according to a statement by FigTree.

The Christian protesters called it “a massacre of biblical proportions”.

In a statement, Ms Moffat and Mr Cole said: “Britain’s and Israel’s justification for this slaughter is that Israel is acting in ‘self-defence’; that the deaths of innocents are to be regretted, but Israel must be allowed to act in its own defence.

“This is nonsense. Again and again, leading international lawyers have clearly stated that ‘self-defence’ cannot justify the slaughter of so many innocent Palestinians.”

They added: “As bombs rain down on Gaza, destroying homes, hospitals, families, schools, cultural centres, mosques, churches and civic buildings, we cannot help but act.

“By refusing to back a ceasefire, and continuing to supply arms to Israel, our government is complicit with this slaughter.”

The incident occurred at around 11.45am on Friday, according to the Met Police.

Chief Superintendent Joseph Mcdonald said: “We have been clear that we will facilitate lawful protest but where this strays into criminality we will take swift action.

“Arrests were made within minutes of this incident taking place and both people are now in custody.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD2366/29Dec.