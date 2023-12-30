Scotland can ‘withstand’ future challenges as part of UK, insists Jack

Scotland and the UK can “withstand the challenges” of the coming months by working together, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said.

The UK Government minister accepted the last few years had been “extremely difficult” for many people, citing the coronavirus pandemic and the impact the war in Ukraine has had on the economy.

But he said the country has made “great strides” under the leadership of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and he highlighted the “unprecedented financial help” provided by the UK Government.

Mr Jack also used his new year message to insist his “resolution is to keep working to bring more prosperity and jobs to Scotland”.

He said: “I know that for many people the last few years have been extremely difficult.

“We are still feeling the impact of the Covid pandemic and (Russian President) Vladimir Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine has put pressure on our economy.”

However he said the UK Government has “made great strides in bringing inflation down”, insisting that “just as the broad shoulders of the UK Treasury provided unprecedented support during Covid, we have provided unprecedented financial help to tackle the cost-of-living crisis”.

Alister Jack said Rishi Sunak’s Government has made ‘great strides in bringing inflation down'(Euan Duff/PA)

Mr Jack said a £105 billion funding package from the UK Government is “providing each household with an average of £3,700 in support”.

He insisted: “By working together as one United Kingdom we can withstand the challenges the coming months and years throw at us.”

The Scottish Secretary noted that 2024 will see growth deals signed for Falkirk and Argyll and Bute, saying these will bring £40 million and £25 million to the areas respectively.

He also highlighted the UK Government’s levelling up programme, saying two funding rounds in 2023 will “pay for multi-million-pound community investment right across Scotland”.

Speaking for the UK Government, he added: “Creating equality of opportunity for all – regardless of background – has been our ambition.

“Our levelling up initiatives are doing this by helping people and their neighbourhoods flourish.

“In 2023 we broke through the £2.9 billion barrier when it comes to UK Government levelling up investment in Scotland.”

The Conservative MP also said he is “thrilled” Scotland qualified for the men’s Euro 2024 football championship, declaring: “Like all Scotland fans I’m tremendously excited by the thought of our team going to Germany in 2024.”

Looking back on 2023, he added he was “greatly honoured to play a small part” in the King’s coronation ceremony.