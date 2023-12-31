Nearly a quarter of Britons tried and failed to see GP in 2023, Lib Dems say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nearly a quarter of Britons tried and failed to see GP in 2023, Lib Dems say

By Press Association
Almost a quarter of Britons tried and failed to see their GP face to face in 2023, the Liberal Democrats have claimed (File image/PA)
Almost a quarter of Britons tried and failed to see their GP face to face in 2023, the Liberal Democrats have claimed.

Some 23% could not get an appointment in their local area, while three in 10 gave up on booking one altogether, according to a poll commissioned by the party.

Many turned to “DIY” medical help or went to A&E instead, with one in seven treating themselves or asking someone else to do so and the same number seeking emergency care, the Lib Dems said.

Sir Ed Davey said the figures are “utterly depressing” and should serve as an “urgent wake-up call for ministers asleep on the job.”

The poll was carried out by Savanta, which interviewed 2,226 UK adults in December about their experience with GP services over the last 12 months, with data then extrapolated to Britain at large.

One in five people bought medication online or at a pharmacy without advice from a GP and one in three delayed seeing a doctor despite being in pain, it suggests.

The Lib Dems have called for a new legal right to see a GP within seven days in an early version of their manifesto, which they say will be fully costed at a later date.

Its focus is on local health services and the environment, which the party believes are crucial to woo traditionally Conservative voters in places like southern England as Britain enters an election year.

Sir Ed said: “This is scandalous and must act as an urgent wake-up call for ministers asleep on the job. People pay their fair share in tax and expect basic local health services, yet it is utterly depressing to see Brits turning to DIY medical treatment. The record of this Conservative government on the NHS is shameful.

“Face-to-face GP appointments have become almost extinct in some areas of the country.

“Patients are left suffering in pain after years of neglect under the Conservative Government, who have repeatedly broken their promise to recruit more GPs.

“Liberal Democrats would guarantee people a right to a GP appointment within one week so people can get the care they deserve. This would reduce pressure on our hospitals and paramedics, saving crucial time and money elsewhere in the NHS.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are making it easier for patients to see and contact their GP. There are now 44 more appointments on average per working day in every GP practice compared to October 2019 and the Government has met its manifesto commitment to deliver 50 million more appointments a year.

“We are improving access to GP services by cutting bureaucracy, expanding community pharmacy and funding new digital systems for practices under our primary care recovery plan. Our NHS long term workforce plan includes a plan to train hundreds of thousands more staff including GPs over the next 15 years.”