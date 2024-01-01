Scots caught flytipping now face on-the-spot fines of £500

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scots caught flytipping now face on-the-spot fines of £500

By Press Association
On the spot fines for flytipping in Scotland are rising to £500 from Monday, January 1 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
On-the-spot fines for flytipping in Scotland will more than double from Monday, rising to £500.

With the increase seeing the penalty imposed on those who discard rubbish where they should not rise from £200, circular economy minister Lorna Slater said the Scottish Government made “no apologies for taking bold action”.

The rise comes after the government’s litter and flytipping strategy and action plan, published in June 2023, outlined plans to try to change behaviour and strengthen enforcement.

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater said the Scottish Government makes ‘no apologies for taking bold action’ to tackle the problems of litter and flytipping (Jane Barlow/PA)

Meanwhile the Circular Economy Bill, which is currently being considered by Holyrood, also includes measures to tackle the problems of litter and flytipping, with a new penalty regime planned to tackle those who throw rubbish from cars, as well as new powers created to seize vehicles that had have been involved in “waste crime”.

The legislation, which has been proposed by the Scottish Government, could also see the introduction of fixed-penalty notices for householders who fail to dispose of waste correctly, by for example putting items in the wrong bin.

Ms Slater said: “Scotland is a beautiful country and we all have a responsibility to keep it that way.

“We make no apologies for taking bold action on tackling litter and fly-tipping, which is a blight on our streets, communities and countryside, as well as threatening our natural environment and wildlife.

“Our vision is for a future where Scotland’s environment and communities are not blighted by litter and fly-tipping, and materials remain within a circular economy.

“Supporting behaviour change and strengthening enforcement are two key themes of the Strategy.

“I’m very pleased that we have been able to deliver on this commitment and I look forward to further measures to strengthen enforcement which will be taken forward through our Circular Economy Bill this year.”