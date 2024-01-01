Scots caught flytipping now face on-the-spot fines of £500

On-the-spot fines for flytipping in Scotland will more than double from Monday, rising to £500.

With the increase seeing the penalty imposed on those who discard rubbish where they should not rise from £200, circular economy minister Lorna Slater said the Scottish Government made “no apologies for taking bold action”.

The rise comes after the government’s litter and flytipping strategy and action plan, published in June 2023, outlined plans to try to change behaviour and strengthen enforcement.

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater said the Scottish Government makes ‘no apologies for taking bold action’ to tackle the problems of litter and flytipping (Jane Barlow/PA)

Meanwhile the Circular Economy Bill, which is currently being considered by Holyrood, also includes measures to tackle the problems of litter and flytipping, with a new penalty regime planned to tackle those who throw rubbish from cars, as well as new powers created to seize vehicles that had have been involved in “waste crime”.

The legislation, which has been proposed by the Scottish Government, could also see the introduction of fixed-penalty notices for householders who fail to dispose of waste correctly, by for example putting items in the wrong bin.

Ms Slater said: “Scotland is a beautiful country and we all have a responsibility to keep it that way.

“We make no apologies for taking bold action on tackling litter and fly-tipping, which is a blight on our streets, communities and countryside, as well as threatening our natural environment and wildlife.

“Our vision is for a future where Scotland’s environment and communities are not blighted by litter and fly-tipping, and materials remain within a circular economy.

“Supporting behaviour change and strengthening enforcement are two key themes of the Strategy.

“I’m very pleased that we have been able to deliver on this commitment and I look forward to further measures to strengthen enforcement which will be taken forward through our Circular Economy Bill this year.”