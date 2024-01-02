Kate Forbes: I back ‘national conversation’ on NHS but it must lead to results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate Forbes: I back ‘national conversation’ on NHS but it must lead to results

By Press Association
The SNP’s Kate Forbes said a ‘national conversation’ on the NHS must lead to results (Jane Barlow/PA)
Former finance secretary Kate Forbes backed calls for a “national conversation” on the NHS, saying “without urgent interventions there might not be an NHS to reform in a few decades”.

The SNP MSP said only NHS workers kept the health service from “keeling over” in 2023 and despite their “herculean efforts” patients are “waiting too long for almost every service”.

Writing for the think tank, Reform Scotland, she said NHS staff were “plumbing new depths of fatigue and pressure”, adding that she knew doctors and nurses who work over their hours every shift.

The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP supported the idea of a “national conversation” about the service and its funding, but stressed it must lead to results.

Dr Iain Kennedy, chairman of the British Medical Association (BMA) in Scotland, previously warned the NHS in Scotland may not survive the next 25 years without such action.

Former NHS Scotland chief executive, Professor Paul Gray, has also called for a conversation on the NHS – leaving open the possibility that some services could become paid for in the future.

Ms Forbes wrote: “In principle, who could disagree with the need for a frank debate? But only if it leads to results. We’ve heard talk of reform in the NHS for years – but without urgent interventions there might not be an NHS to reform in a few decades.

“The greatest risk, however, is the wrong diagnosis of the root causes, which will be inevitably followed by incorrect treatment.

“Everybody can list the symptoms: waiting times; a shortage of workers; bed blocking. The problem comes when politicians and commentators immediately jump to conclusions and suggest certain treatments which would almost certainly exacerbate the symptoms.

“You hear some insist that it’s the public sector to blame – if it were privatised it would become more efficient. Others condemn the shortage of money – if every penny of the devolved settlement was expended on the NHS, we’d wave away the problems. Both are ridiculous suggestions.”

She set out four parameters for the conversation: “zero tolerance” of moving away from the founding principles of the NHS; a focus on patients and need for government to take “tough decisions”; no extra bureaucracy; and the need for “simpler changes” regardless of structural reform, such as freeing up management money for frontline staff.