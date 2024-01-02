Weather not a ‘contributory factor’ to reduction in crossings – Cleverly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Weather not a ‘contributory factor’ to reduction in crossings – Cleverly

By Press Association
Small boat crossings were reportedly down by 36%, according to provisional statistics (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Small boat crossings were reportedly down by 36%, according to provisional statistics (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The weather is not a “contributory factor” to the falling number of migrants crossing the Channel in small boats, Home Secretary James Cleverly said.

Small boat crossings were reportedly down by 36%, with provisional annual statistics showing that 29,437 took place this year in comparison to 45,774 in 2022.

Mr Cleverly said the decrease is due to co-operation with Europe, disrupting the supply chain of engines and boats, and “going after the money of these people smugglers”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman backed up the Home Secretary by stating it was “wrong to claim” the reduction in small boat arrivals in 2023 was due to weather conditions.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Mr Cleverly said: “This is nothing to do with the weather, I know this is a convenient way of overlooking the incredibly hard work our officials have done with their colleagues across Europe. This is not about the weather.

“In fact, the number of good sailing days this year was only four fewer than the previous year. There were 102 good sailing days this year, 106 sailing days last year, so the weather is not a contributory factor.

“The 36% reduction is because of a number of things including co-operation with our European partners, including France, including Albania, including Romania, Germany and others.

“It’s about disrupting the supply chain of engines and boats that used to bring people across the Channel, and also it’s about going after the money of these people smugglers, and it is about working hard both on the UK border and across Europe.

“We are a positive outlier because of the actions that we have taken, this is not about the weather, this is about the work that the Home Office officials have been doing both domestically and with their counterparts across Europe.”

Rishi Sunak’s spokesman echoed Mr Cleverly’s comments on sailing days and said: “As ever with small boats, we are always alive to seasonal effects. But I think given the substantive and sustained decline, it is wrong to claim that this big reduction, this 36% reduction, is down to poor weather.

Home Secretary James Cleverly
Home Secretary James Cleverly said the UK is ‘a positive outlier because of the actions that we have taken’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“In fact, that assertion is not backed up by the facts. The number of good sailing days this year was only four fewer than the previous year.”

Mr Cleverly told LBC on Tuesday that “my target is to reduce it to zero, to stop the boats” in 2024, but this was not repeated by No 10.

Asked whether Rishi Sunak supported Mr Cleverly’s statement, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “I didn’t see where he made that specific comment. The Prime Minister and the Home Secretary are united in wanting to stop the boats entirely.”

Calling the Safety of Rwanda Bill a “key part” of stopping the boats, the Downing Street spokesman continued: “The Prime Minister made the commitment about getting flights … off in the spring — that remains our aim.

“An important part of that is the Bill and we will be bringing that back to Parliament this month.”

The Rwanda Bill is expected to be brought to Parliament in the next two weeks.

Asked whether the Channel crossings could be stopped in 2024, the spokesman replied: “We need to ensure Parliament has its say. I’m not going to set out a deadline. We want to do this as soon as possible, that is why we are introducing this Bill, which we believe that Parliament will support because it is what the public want to see.”