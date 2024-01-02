Political leaders to set out stall and start campaigning ahead of election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Political leaders to set out stall and start campaigning ahead of election

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Sunak will make early pitches to voters at the start of what is likely to be an election year (PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Sunak will make early pitches to voters at the start of what is likely to be an election year (PA)

Political party leaders are set to lay out their stall to voters this week as they mark the start of what is likely to be a general election year.

With 2024 expected to see voters go to the polls to elect a new Westminster government, the first week of January will see a flurry of activity.

Rishi Sunak is expected to tell voters he is on a tax reducing mission during a visit on Thursday as he marks the introduction of the national insurance cut.

The Prime Minister is set to meet people and take questions in the East Midlands during his first public appearance of the year, a No 10 source confirmed to the PA news agency.

The source said the Conservative Party leader would be reiterating his belief in “low taxes” and will point to how he has fired the starting gun on cutting taxes, starting with Saturday’s reduction in national insurance.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced in the autumn statement in November that from January 6, the main rate of national insurance will be cut by two percentage points to 10%.

The change to the national insurance rate on earnings between £12,570 and £50,270 will save someone earning £35,000 more than £450 a year, according to Treasury figures.

Mr Sunak is planning to tell voters during events across the country this week that pre-election tax cuts will put “more money in people’s pockets” in 2024, according to The Times.

The newspaper reported that he will also tell them he “always wanted to get tax down” after delivering on his pledge to halve the rate of inflation by the end of 2023.

There has been recent speculation that Mr Sunak could make more attention-grabbing pledges in the spring budget in March, with income tax cuts and the abolition of inheritance tax reportedly being considered ahead of a general election that must take place by January 2025.

Prime Minister and Chancellor
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will cut taxes in a ‘careful and sustainable way’, No 10 said (Ian Forsyth/PA)

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters on Tuesday he was “not going to get into” speculating on when further tax cuts might potentially be announced.

He said: “The Prime Minister and the Chancellor have been clear that over time they will cut taxes in a careful and sustainable way, based on our fiscal rules and the public financial position.”

The Budget has been set for March 6, with some Westminster watchers speculating that it could pave the way for tax cuts, followed by a spring general election, possibly on May 2 to coincide with local elections.

Labour is understood to be preparing for an early election, with party leader Sir Keir Starmer set to make his own intervention on Thursday in a speech in the South West.

In a pitch directly to the electorate which is designed to stress the “power of the vote in an election year”, Sir Keir is expected to highlight that there is “opportunity for change” in 2024, but that the change “can only come about if people recognise that they have a voice in it”.

Keir Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will give a speech on Thursday (Jacob King/PA)

A source close to the Opposition leader told PA: “It is about encouraging everybody to recognise the importance of this year, and that it is a real opportunity to turn a new page.”

The set piece is designed to counter voter apathy, the source said, and act as a call to those who lent their vote to the Tories in 2019, urging them to put their faith in Labour following Sir Keir’s reforms since he became leader almost four years ago.

Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, is scheduled on Wednesday to kick-start the year’s campaigning for his party in target seats in the so-called “Blue Wall” — seats in the south of England that have traditionally been held by the Conservatives.

Richard Tice, leader of Reform — formerly the Brexit Party — is also due to set out his party’s strategic vision for the next 12 months this week.