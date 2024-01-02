Ed Davey vows to ‘tear down blue wall’ amid early election campaigning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ed Davey vows to ‘tear down blue wall’ amid early election campaigning

By Press Association
LibDem leader Sir Ed Davey in Barton Spring in Barton-le-Clay (PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has vowed to “tear down the blue wall” as he treads into electoral territory held by senior Conservative ministers.

Sir Ed is beginning the new year with a series of political campaigning visits to Tory seats across Surrey, including those represented by the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, and Communities Secretary Michael Gove.

He also plans to hold a campaign rally in Guildford on Wednesday as part of the road trip through the Home Counties’ constituencies.

The Liberal Democrats have won formerly Conservative constituencies across southern England in a series of by-elections since the 2019 general election.

These have included Chesham and Amersham in Buckinghamshire, Frome in Somerset, Tiverton and Honiton in Devon, and North Shropshire, swelling the current number of Lib Dem MPs to 11.

Michael Gove speech
Housing Secretary Michael Gove making a speech in central London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Gove held the Surrey Heath constituency with a majority of 18,349 over his Lib Dem opponent at the 2019 general election, but the opposition party are seeking to build upon local victories at the next nationwide poll.

The party took control of Mr Gove’s local Surrey Heath Council at the local elections in May 2023, and have also become the largest party on Waverley Borough Council in Mr Hunt’s area in recent years.

Sir Ed said: “The Liberal Democrats have seen spectacular gains against the Conservative Party across the Home Counties in recent years.

“But we know the real hard work begins now, as we build on our recent successes and aim to get rid of as many Conservative MPs as possible at the next election.”

The next general election is the first in which new constituency boundaries will be used.

In 2019, Mr Hunt held his South West Surrey constituency with a 8,817 majority over his Lib Dem rival, but he is expected to contest the new constituency of Godalming and Ash at the next election.

It is unclear yet what the impact of the newly created constituency will have on the local vote share.

But the Lib Dem leader insisted families across the Home Counties were “fed up with seeing their rivers ruined by sewage, their local hospitals crumble while mortgages and rents go through the roof”.

Sir Ed added: “This is the year we can tear down the Blue Wall and get rid of this appalling Conservative Government for good.

“Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to elect a strong local champion who will stand up for local health services and fight for a fair deal for their community.”