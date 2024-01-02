Ministers urged to ensure World Darts Championship final is free to view

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers urged to ensure World Darts Championship final is free to view

By Press Association
Luke Littler celebrates victory (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Luke Littler celebrates victory (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The World Darts Championship final should be made free to view so as many people can watch teenage star Luke Littler compete as possible, ministers have been told.

The Liberal Democrats suggested it would be “scandalous” for the game not to be aired on ITV and the BBC, as well as on Sky Sports, which is broadcasting the sporting event.

Sixteen-year-old Littler is the youngest-ever player to reach the decider of the tournament, and has garnered celebrity status for his performance.

On Tuesday night, he secured his place in the final with a 6-2 win over former champion Rob Cross.

Ahead of his appearance on Wednesday in the final against Luke Humphries, the Lib Dems urged the Government to follow the precedent of other major events in rugby, football and cricket, and ensure the coverage is free to watch.

The party’s culture and sports spokesman Jamie Stone said: “The country is gripped by darts fever and the spectacle of a 16-year-old Brit becoming world champion.

“It would be scandalous for this historic game to be hidden away from millions of people. The final must be on free to air TV. If football, cricket and rugby world cup finals are free to air, then so should darts.

“Sky Sports should do the right thing and share coverage with the likes of the BBC or ITV. Ministers have the power to put pressure on them.”

It is understood that broadcasters could come to such an arrangement themselves without the need for ministerial intervention.

Mr Stone was among a group of MPs who had earlier called for a minister to attend the tournament in Alexandra Palace in person and cheer on Littler.

He claimed the Government was “showing snobbery” towards darts by not sending along a representative, according to the Telegraph newspaper.

Lucy Frazer, the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, congratulated Littler following his semi-final victory.

Writing on X, she said: “Great win from Luke Littler at the semi finals this evening.

“Getting to a world championship final on his debut at 16 and amazing how he is getting everyone taking about darts.”