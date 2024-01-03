Almost two million bank and agency NHS shifts advertised last year – figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Almost two million bank and agency NHS shifts advertised last year – figures

By Press Association
The use of bank and agency staff in Scotland has soared, according to Scottish Tory data (Jeff Moore/PA)
Nearly two million bank and agency NHS shifts were advertised in 2022-23 – an “eye-watering” increase of 110%, in five years, according to the Scottish Tories.

Statistics obtained by the party through freedom of information requests show the number of these shifts across Scottish health boards doubled since 2018-19.

In 2018-19, 104,794 agency and 841,629 bank shifts were advertised across the NHS.

But in the most recent year, the figures soared to 464,495 and 1,520,227 respectively – 1,984,722 in total.

Scottish Conservative Party conference 2023
Scottish Conservative MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane (Andrew Milligan/PA)

And in the period between April and May 2023, there had been a combined 403,733 bank and agency shifts advertised.

Scottish Tory health spokesman and GP, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, said the reliance on external staff was “deeply alarming”.

However, the proportion of these shifts being filled has fallen by 17.9% in the five-year period. In 2018-19, 71.9% were taken up, declining to 54% in 2022-23.

Glasgow MSP Dr Gulhane said: “The rise in the use of bank and agency staff on the SNP’s watch is absolutely eye-watering.

“While I know first-hand the important role bank and agency staff play in supporting our NHS, it is clear that the SNP’s dire workforce planning and mismanagement of our health service has left boards increasingly reliant on them.

“The fact that nearly two million bank and agency shifts were advertised last year alone is deeply alarming and a shameful reflection on the SNP’s record in charge on Scotland’s NHS.

“NHS resources are already at breaking point so the last thing health boards need to be doing is shelling out money on this scale to external staff to ensure shifts are fully covered.

“While SNP Health Secretary Michael Matheson is discredited and distracted by the multiple personal scandals surrounding him, he cannot let this situation continue. He must outline a proper workforce plan to reduce the dependence on bank and agency staff.”

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said: “Agency nursing is a tiny fraction of the £10 billion a year NHS Scotland staffing pay bill and the majority of temporary staff come from staff banks – meaning these are NHS staff, working on NHS terms and conditions.

“New controls were introduced by boards from April 1 to begin to reduce the number of shifts being filled by agency staff and from June 1 boards are no longer using off-framework agencies, unless in exceptional circumstances.

“Boards have reported significant progress in reducing reliance on agency staff as a result of these changes and we are considering what further steps we can take.

“Since October 2021 more than £18 million has been provided to recruit 1,250 international nurses, midwives and Allied Health Professionals by the end of this financial year, with around 1,000 successfully recruited so far.

“We absolutely value our nursing staff and have reached historically high NHS staffing as well as investing £1 billion over two years on NHS Agenda for Change Pay which includes a 6.5% pay raise for 2023-24.”

Dr Iain Kennedy, Chair BMA Scotland, said: “Scotland is in the grips of a doctor recruitment and retention crisis – and these figures demonstrate the impact that is having.

“Agency shifts are expensive and not a sustainable way to staff our NHS, and it is worrying the health service in Scotland is becoming more and more reliant on them. Just days after our snap survey revealed 80% of doctors who responded feel staffing levels are sometimes or regularly unsafe, this shows yet again how urgent a proper long term workforce plan for Scotland’s NHS is.

“We also need to finally properly value doctors at all stages of their career. And by investing in permanent staff, rather than temporarily plugging the gaps, the NHS could provide the continuity of care to patients that the evidence shows leads to better health outcomes.”