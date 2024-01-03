Scottish Government left no money for public service reform in budget – Cosla

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scottish Government left no money for public service reform in budget – Cosla

By Press Association
Council tax was frozen in the Scottish budget (Jane Barlow/PA)
Council tax was frozen in the Scottish budget (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government’s budget contains no money for public service reform, local council leaders have complained.

They also hit out at increases in the Government’s “internal costs” while their own budgets are disproportionately affected by cuts to capital funding.

Cosla, (the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities) has been voicing its unhappiness with the budget following a meeting of council leaders in December.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison’s budget offered £144 million to local authorities as compensation for freezing council tax.

Scottish Government budget
Shona Robison offered £144 million in compensation for the council tax freeze (Andrew Milligan/PA)

However, Cosla said this would not fully fund the freeze, warning services would be at “breaking point” with “cuts in every community”.

In a statement on Wednesday, Cosla said: “The budget as it stands leaves not a single penny for transformational public service reform – there is very limited scope for a focus on spend to save.

“The 2024-25 budget shows a clear difference between the treatment of local government and other public bodies, with local government disproportionately impacted by cuts to capital funding.”

Cosla said the Scottish Government’s internal costs had increased by £40 million across capital and day-to-day spending.

The umbrella group continued: “A person-centred reform agenda based on prevention needs to be driven locally, where people are closest to and can take part in the decisions that affect them the most.

“Forcing change from the centre denies local people and communities the opportunity to shape the services in a way that best meets their needs.”

Cosla added: “Cosla’s president, vice president and political group leaders from all parties have written to the deputy first minister and are seeking an urgent meeting.

“Council leaders will not let this lie, they simply cannot afford to because it will have such a detrimental impact on the communities they represent.”