UK warns Houthi rebels to end attacks on Red Sea container ships immediately

By Press Association
HMS Diamond joined international efforts last month to deter attacks on cargo ships in the ‘critical waterway’ (LPhot Belinda Alker/MoD/Crown copyright/PA)
The UK has called for an “immediate end” to attacks on container ships by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

The British Government and 11 other countries have issued a final warning to the militants to cease hostilities in the important maritime trade route.

The allied nations said the Houthis would “bear the responsibility of the consequences should they continue to threaten lives, the global economy, and free flow of commerce in the region’s critical waterways”.

The Yemeni rebels, backed by Iran, say they are targeting Israel-linked or Israel-destined ships, and aim to end Israel’s air and ground offensive targeting the Gaza Strip following the attack by Hamas on October 7.

On Wednesday, leaders from the UK, the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands and New Zealand, signed a joint statement describing the attacks as “illegal, unacceptable, and profoundly destabilising”, and warned the Houthis against further assaults.

Action in the Red Sea has heated up in the last week, with seven Houthis killed in a clash with US military helicopters on Saturday, after rebel boats fired on the Singapore-flagged Maersk Hangzhou container vessel.

It follows weeks of strife, which have led shipping companies to redirect vessels around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope to reach the Mediterranean and Europe, rather than travelling through the Suez Canal.

The joint statement said: “Let our message now be clear: we call for the immediate end of these illegal attacks and release of unlawfully detained vessels and crews.

“The Houthis will bear the responsibility of the consequences should they continue to threaten lives, the global economy, and free flow of commerce in the region’s critical waterways.

“We remain committed to the international rules-based order and are determined to hold malign actors accountable for unlawful seizures and attacks.”

The statement also claimed the Houthis had made a “historic first use of anti-ship ballistic missiles” against container vessels, describing this as a “direct threat to the freedom of navigation that serves as the bedrock of global trade in one of the world’s most critical waterways”.

A Royal Navy destroyer last month joined international efforts to deter attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea.

HMS Diamond joined American and French warships in a US-led international task force dubbed Operation Prosperity Guardian.

Asked on Tuesday whether Britain was considering more armed support to protect the vital global shipping route, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Planning is under way for a range of scenarios.

“No decisions have been made.

“We will continue to pursue all potential routes, including diplomatic routes.”

Downing Street
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron, centre, spoke to his Israeli counterpart on Wednesday (James Manning/PA)

But the UK did not plan to send more warships or other military assets to the Red Sea, No 10 said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz, on Wednesday, and urged him to ensure more aid got into Gaza.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Lord Cameron said: “More must be done to get humanitarian aid into Gaza – Israel must allow significantly more supplies in to reduce the risk of hunger and disease.

“The UK also wants to see the immediate release of hostages and progress towards a sustainable ceasefire.”