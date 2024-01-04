Consumer credit borrowing increases at fastest annual rate in five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Consumer credit borrowing increases at fastest annual rate in five years

By Press Association
The annual growth rate for consumer credit was 8.6% in November last year (PA)
Households’ borrowing using consumer credit increased to its highest annual growth rate in five years in November 2023, according to Bank of England figures.

The annual growth rate for consumer credit was 8.6% in November, the highest rate since September 2018, the Bank’s Money and Credit report said.

Consumer credit includes borrowing using methods such as credit cards, personal loans and car finance.

The Bank said that, within the figure, the growth rate for credit card borrowing remained stable.

David Cheadle, acting chief executive of the Money Advice Trust, the charity that runs National Debtline said: “Millions of people are starting the new year feeling unable to cope because of money worries, and with borrowing levels rising, this is a further sign of the financial burden many households are under.”

Richard Lane, chief client officer at StepChange Debt Charity, said: “With January being our busiest time for clients needing debt advice, we know that Christmas can put a strain on people’s budgets and for some can create a spiral of unmanageable debt going into the new year.”

Karen Noye, from wealth manager Quilter, said of the growth in consumer credit borrowing: “This is serious cause for concern as relying on this kind of credit to help with regular bills can cause someone to enter into a spiral of debt.”

She said: “Anyone worried about their debt should seek help, there are debt charities out there that can help you to put in place budgets to clear unwanted debt.”

Looking at mortgages, in an indication of future borrowing, there were around 50,100 approvals for house purchases in November last year, marking the highest monthly total since June 2023.

Net approvals for remortgaging, which only capture remortgaging with a different lender, also increased, from 24,000 in October to 27,000 in November.

File photo dated 14/10/14 of estate agent signs (Andrew Matthews/PA)
However, the annual growth rate for net mortgage lending reached 0.3% in November, the lowest since records started in March 1994.

Emily Williams, director of research at Savills, said: “Buyers who do not have to move are continuing to hold off while the cost of debt remains high.

“Looking ahead, there are encouraging signs for mortgaged buyers. Two and five year swap rates have fallen significantly in the last month, following December’s encouraging inflation figures.

“Several lenders have already cut rates on mortgage products this week as a result, with two-year fixes now available at rates below 5%.

“While we do expect to see more activity from both mortgaged home movers and first time buyers over the next few months, Savills has forecast transactions to remain at around one million in 2024 (slightly below a pre-pandemic norm of 1.2 million), with cash buyers remaining the most resilient buyer group in the short term.”

Simon Gammon, managing partner at Knight Frank Finance, said: “The fall in mortgage rates since late July has stabilised the market and underpinned a moderate recovery in purchasing activity. That said, activity is still well below long run averages and likely won’t recover fully until mortgage rates fall further and wage growth improves affordability.

“The good news is mortgage rates are now falling quite quickly. Lenders have new targets at the start of the year and are locked in a battle for market share in a sluggish market.”

Meanwhile, households’ deposits with banks, building societies and NS&I accounts grew by £3.8 billion in November.

This was higher than the average monthly rate of £3.5 billion over the past six months, but significantly less than the £6.8 billion recorded in October, the report said.

The annual growth rate of borrowing by large businesses was 1.0% in November, down from 2.1% in October.