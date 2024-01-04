French report criticising UK efforts to curb Channel crossings ‘out of date’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
French report criticising UK efforts to curb Channel crossings ‘out of date’

By Press Association
The Home Office has dismissed criticism of the UK’s work with France to curb the number of Channel crossings (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Home Office has dismissed criticism of the UK’s work with France to curb the number of Channel crossings, insisting a watchdog’s findings are based on “out-of-date” information.

France is “struggling to develop operational co-operation arrangements” with the UK, according to the findings published by the country’s Court of Accounts on Thursday.

The French body in charge of auditing the use of public funds, which is independent from the government and parliament, also pointed to the “uncertain effectiveness” of illegal migration policies, the Associated Press reported.

Rishi Sunak press conference
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to ‘stop the boats’ (James Manning/PA)

France has been tasked with stepping up efforts to prevent Channel crossings in recent years by deploying more police and drawing on extra equipment and facilities in the wake of deals with the UK worth £191.3 million between 2018 and 2022, and £480 million which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to spend between 2023 and 2026.

The Court of Accounts’ findings are said to refer in particular to a joint intelligence unit created in 2020 to dismantle people-smuggling networks and reduce the number of migrants risking their lives to cross the Channel.

The watchdog “found that the British don’t provide usable information on the departures of small boats, and give very general, first-level information that has not been counter-checked”.

According to the findings, information on the circumstances in which migrants arrive and their nationalities, and on boats, “appears to be very patchy” and the “relationship between France and the UK is therefore unbalanced in terms of information and intelligence exchange”.

But the Home Office said the report was based on “out-of-date information and does not accurately reflect our current working relationship, including intelligence sharing, with France”.

“In the last two years, we have taken more robust action alongside them to crack down on vile people-smuggling gangs and stop the boats.

“We continue to work closely with French partners at all levels, helping to drive forward improvements in the prevention of crossing attempts, both on the beaches and long before they reach them,” a department spokesman added.

The provisional annual total number of crossings for last year – 29,437 – is 36% lower than the record 45,774 crossings for the whole of 2022.

But it is still the second highest annual total on record, above the figure for 2021 (28,526), UK Government figures show.

The Home Office puts this drop in numbers down to “relentless action” although some have questioned if poor weather conditions have been a contributing factor.

“More than 26,000 of these dangerous, illegal and unnecessary crossing attempts were prevented in 2023 thanks to our strong partnership with France”, the Home Office added.