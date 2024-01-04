Action on The Promise for young people needed in coming years – Sturgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Action on The Promise for young people needed in coming years – Sturgeon

By Press Association
Nicola Sturgeon stepped down as First Minister last year (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon has said there must be improvements in the way her flagship policy for children in care is delivered over the next few years.

The former first minister agreed there is an “implementation gap” around The Promise, a wide-ranging commitment to improve the lives of care-experienced young people.

The policy stemmed from the Independent Care Review in 2020, including a commitment to ensure young people can remain with their families if safe to do so.

She spoke to a BBC podcast called Fixing Britain, where Baroness Casey examines social policy issues facing the country.

Ms Sturgeon said vested interests pushing back against the policy had led to it taking longer to achieve its goals than was initially hoped.

She said: “Vested interests are very, very vested.

“So there will be a sort of pushback and a backlash and a sense of inertia.

“And sometimes inertia makes it sound more passive than it actually is.”

She continued: “What we’ve also got is an incredible sense of people wanting to do it better.

“I think we, right now, are at a point where there is an implementation gap but we have the opportunity over a few years to really close that.

“If we don’t then that promise – I’m using that term in all senses – that I made effectively on behalf of the country to care-experienced young people will have been broken.

“And for me that is unthinkable.”

She urged decision-makers to take a long-term view rather than easy choices, saying she would continue to lobby for changes from the backbenches.

Ms Sturgeon added: “Even if that means holding my own party to account on this, I will do that because having made a long-term promise you’ve got to stick with it.”

In July last year, Ms Sturgeon said progress on The Promise was not happening quickly enough and all levels of government needed to “step up”.

At the time, a leaked document showed just half of Scottish councils had set up indicators to track progress on The Promise.

Only one council, Midlothian, was recorded as being on track.