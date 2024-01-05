Hundreds of new teachers quit profession within five years, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds of new teachers quit profession within five years, figures show

By Press Association
The General Teaching Council for Scotland said 1,337 teachers left the register within five years (PA)
More than 1,300 teachers have left the profession within the first five years of their career since 2018, figures show.

Responding to a freedom of information request from the Scottish Liberal Democrats, the General Teaching Council for Scotland said 1,337 teachers had left the register within five years.

Just last year, 338 people, the highest since 2018, quit – meaning they are no longer able to teach in Scotland.

Lib Dem education spokesman Willie Rennie pushed for “properly resourced schools and education authorities with a plan for getting Scottish education moving in the right direction”.

He added: “With industrial disputes becoming a regular occurrence and reports of violence in classrooms, I can understand why teaching is not as attractive a career as it once was.

“Those who have completed their probation aren’t being offered stable contracts, with many turning to casual work or supply lists instead.

Willie Rennie
Willie Rennie said all children deserve ‘great teachers and a great education’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“Teachers who are just starting out on their careers are feeling demoralised, disillusioned and disincentivized.

“The SNP once claimed they wanted to be judged on their record on education. They certainly aren’t saying that anymore.

“If we want to give our young people the best chance of getting ahead in life, they need access to great teachers and a great education.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats want to see properly resourced schools and education authorities with a plan for getting Scottish education moving in the right direction.

“We would make teaching a more attractive career path by bringing back principal teachers for key subjects, halting teacher cuts, stable contracts and boosting in-class support.”

The figures come as the head of the country’s biggest teaching union urged the Scottish Government to improve its pay offering to teachers to attract more graduates into the classroom.

Andrea Bradley
EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley called for action to encourage more people into the teaching profession (PA)

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said: “Not enough new teachers are coming into the profession, and increasing numbers of experienced teachers are leaving the profession early.

“While pay is not the only issue that impacts on teacher numbers, it is still an important factor in the recruitment and retention of highly-qualified graduates.

“With all the challenges that our schools currently face, and the ambitions that we hold around excellence and equity, we simply cannot afford not to attract new people into the profession or to lose qualified, experienced teachers to other professions where pay is higher, workload is less and work environments are safer.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “The current pay deal is the most generous pay deal for teachers since 2001, even surpassing the landmark pay deal of 2018-21.

“The deal has a cumulative value of 14.6% and will mean an overall increase of more than £6,100 over two years for the majority of classroom teachers.

“The 2024/25 Budget further supports teachers with an investment of £390 million to protect teacher numbers and fund the teacher pay deal.”