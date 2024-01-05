Greens call for rollout of first aid course in schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greens call for rollout of first aid course in schools

By Press Association
The pilot was available in five council areas (John Nguyen/PA)
The Scottish Greens have called for a school first aid pilot to be extended.

The scheme – launched in 2021 – saw St Andrew’s First Aid teach courses to pupils aged 14 and over across five council areas.

Scottish Green health spokeswoman Gillian Mackay has urged the Scottish Government to expand the scheme and follow in the footsteps of countries in Scandinavia, where pupils are taught medical skills at school as a matter of course.

She said: “First aid lessons are something that by the time we are adults many of us simply won’t have done or will ever find the time to learn, despite the fact it could literally help to save someone’s life.

“It makes sense for us to look at ensuring they can be taught and embedded in young people at the earliest opportunity so they carry that knowledge and practical capability with them for the rest of their lives.

Gillian Mackay
Gillian Mackay said there is ‘no downside’ to extending the scheme (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Research shows bystander intervention in the event of a cardiac arrest went up from 20% to 70% in the first decade in Denmark for example, greatly improving the chances of survival. In Scotland around 50 people a day die from heart attacks or related issues.

“Accidents too can happen anywhere at any time, up a mountain, on our roads, in our waters, in the workplace and even in our schools, so there is no downside to extending a common sense opt-in scheme like this.”

While the Scottish Government is currently struggling financially, Ms Mackay said the potential “cost savings” stemming from the training should be investigated, adding: “It seems odds on that the modest costs would be far outweighed by the eventual benefits.”

Ms Mackay has written to St Andrew’s, as well as the education and health ministers, seeking their comments on the effectiveness of the pilot and how it can be expanded.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.