Construction sector continues decline in December, but pace slows – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Construction sector continues decline in December, but pace slows – survey

By Press Association
The housebuilding sector was particularly badly hit last month, the survey suggested (James Manning/PA)
The housebuilding sector was particularly badly hit last month, the survey suggested (James Manning/PA)

The long-running woes for UK builders continued in December, but showed some signs of coming off recent lows, a new survey has suggested.

Construction companies reported a recent slump in housebuilding continued last month, but the firms started hiring a little more, hopeful that 2024 might bring better conditions.

The latest S&P Global/CIPS construction purchasing managers’ index scored 46.8 in December, up from 45.5 in November. Analysts had expected a score of 46.4.

Any score that is lower than 50 means that the sector is contracting, the further below 50 it gets the faster that contraction is considered to be. The score is calculated by responses to a survey which is sent to business leaders around the country.

Although 46.8 still represents a fairly rapid decline, it is the best score the index has posted since September.

Within the largest construction PMI score the housebuilding sector scored 41.1 and the civil engineering sector 47.0.

“Construction companies experienced another fall in business activity at the end of 2023 as weak order books meant a lack of new work to replace completed projects,” said Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Housebuilding was the worst-performing area of construction activity, but even in this segment there were signs that the downturn has started to ease.”

The softer decline in new work that businesses were winning and hopes of a turnaround this year meant that the number of people employed by the construction sector rose last month, the survey found.

“Survey respondents also continued to cite worries about the broader UK economic outlook, especially in relation to prospects for commercial construction,” Mr Moore said.

“However, expectations of falling interest rates during the months ahead appear to have supported confidence levels among construction companies.

“December data indicated that 41% of construction firms predict a rise in business activity over the course of 2024, while only 17% forecast a decline. This contrasted with negative sentiment overall at the same time a year earlier.”