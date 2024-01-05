Telegraph bidder vows Abu Dhabi will be ‘passive investor’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Telegraph bidder vows Abu Dhabi will be ‘passive investor’

By Press Association
The Telegraph is an influential newspaper in the UK (Alamy/PA)


The company which is bidding to own The Daily Telegraph has said the newspaper’s journalists would have complete editorial freedom from its backers in Abu Dhabi.

Former CNN executive Jeff Zucker, who is leading the bid, told the BBC that United Arab Emirates deputy prime minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan would be a “passive investor”.

The sheikh is providing around three quarters of the money needed to buy the newspaper title and its sister publication The Sunday Telegraph.

Last year the Government got involved in the deal, amid worries that the authoritarian Gulf State could get a say over the journalism of an influential UK paper.

Mr Zucker, who works for investor RedBird IMI, said the bid was “American led”.

“We are confident that our commitments and the incredibly robust legally underpinned editorial protections that we have submitted will be sufficient to address any concerns,” he told the BBC.

“I think that taken collectively, there’s no UK newspaper that has stronger protections of editorial independence,” Mr Zucker said.

He promised to set up an editorial trust board which would ensure the titles’ independence and handle disputes.

The deal, which also includes The Spectator magazine, was hammered out after the Telegraph’s then owners the Barclay family did not pay back a £1 billion loan to Lloyds Bank.

The bank seized the titles and started trying to find someone to buy them.

However the Barclays were later able to pay off the debts and reclaim them thanks to money from Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

As part of that deal the Barclays agreed to transfer ownership to RedBird IMI, which is set up as a joint venture between US investor RedBird Capital and Abu Dhabi’s International Media Investments.