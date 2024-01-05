Sunak: We have not given up on levelling up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak: We have not given up on levelling up

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was speaking at a cafe in Marple, Stockport (Jacob King/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has insisted his Government has not given up on “levelling up” and has made “great progress”, during a visit to the North of England on Friday.

Mr Sunak, who said there will be a general election this year, spoke to local Conservative activists at an Italian restaurant, La Dolce Vita, which means the good life in English, in Marple, Stockport, in the Hazel Grove constituency – a Tory/Lib Dem marginal.

He was challenged on falling life expectancy and widening GCSE grades in schools in the North compared to the South of England, but he denied the Conservatives have given up on trying to redress the North-South divide.

Mr Sunak said: “No, I’m a northern MP. I represent a community over in the North East.

“For me, levelling up is about making sure that everyone, no matter where they live in our country, feels like they and their family had every opportunity to build the life that they want for themselves, and that they feel enormous pride in the place that they call home.”

Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at La Dolce Vita in Marple, Stockport (Jacob King/PA)

The Prime Minister, accompanied by Paul Athans, the Conservative candidate in Hazel Grove standing to replace current Tory incumbent William Wragg who is standing down, said there has been more investment in transport, health and high streets in the North.

He added: “We’ve made great progress over the past few years, but obviously we’re going to keep going because I want to keep making sure that everyone, as I said, wherever they live in the UK, feels that they have those opportunities they need to succeed and they have enormous pride in the place they call home, and that’s what we’re driving towards.”

Mr Sunak claimed local councils on average have 10% more to spend this year than last, with extra funds for social care and cash directly invested in local communities.

He added: “So whether it’s right here with the £20 million of levelling up funding right around the corner from here for the community hub, whether it’s in Stockport, where the high street is also getting money, or whether it’s places like Oldham and others that recently received £20 million in long-term funding for their local communities to decide how to invest, that’s all examples of us investing directly in local communities for the benefit of residents.

“I actually think when I go out and about, the thing that people talk to me a lot about is the quality of their high streets in the town centres, and they can see that we’re putting money into them.”

Mr Sunak also claimed “every penny” saved with the scrapping of the northern leg of the HS2 rail project will also be spent in the North.