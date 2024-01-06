Quarter of senior NHS mental health roles vacant or filled by locums – Lib Dems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Quarter of senior NHS mental health roles vacant or filled by locums – Lib Dems

By Press Association
Lib Dems conducted research into mental health staffing within the NHS (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Lib Dems conducted research into mental health staffing within the NHS (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Around a quarter of senior mental health roles in NHS boards are either vacant or filled by locum staff, according to research by the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

Of the 586 whole-time equivalent consultant psychiatrist roles in Scottish health boards, 162 had no full-time appointee late last year, data obtained using freedom of information legislation shows.

Among these vacancies, 117 were filled by locum staff.

The party received responses from 13 of Scotland’s 14 health boards, covering a period in late October and early November.

Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said more psychiatrists should be trained, and the number of mental health practitioners in GP surgeries should be increased.

He said: “There is a dangerous staffing crisis within NHS mental health services, with vacancies at particularly high level in rural and remote parts of the country.

Alex Cole-Hamilton
Alex Cole-Hamilton said there is a ‘dangerous staffing crisis’ within mental health services (PA)

“A significant number of the most senior mental health roles are either lying empty or being filled on a temporary basis, carrying grave repercussions for both staff and patients.

“These vacancies will only add to the devastating waiting times that thousands of children and adults are already having to endure, while putting existing staff under further pressure and strain.

“The SNP Government has compounded this emergency by stripping £50 million from the mental health budget last winter, a reckless decision that was swiftly followed by (First Minister) Humza Yousaf breaking his personal commitment to clear waiting lists by the spring.”

Commenting on the research, Dr Pavan Srireddy of the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland said: “These figures come as no surprise and are hugely concerning because they reflect a workforce in crisis.

“Services are desperately stretched and staffing gaps have a very real impact on patient safety, putting people’s lives at risk.

Maree Todd
Minister Maree Todd said the mental health workforce is ‘at a record high’ (PA)

“Morale amongst mental health staff is at an all-time low and the announcement of further, disproportionate cuts is bitterly disappointing.

“We fear it will only increase burnout and drive even more staff away from specialist mental health services.”

Mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd said: “Under this Government, the mental health workforce has expanded significantly, with staffing numbers at a record high.

“More than £1.3 billion will support mental health services, with £290.2 million direct investment – more than double that in 2020/21 – enabling record numbers of staff to provide more varied support and services to a larger number of people than ever before.

“We’ve exceeded our commitment to fund over 800 additional mental health workers in A&E departments, GP practices, police custody suites, and prisons. We are taking steps to continue to grow the mental health workforce.

“We’re committed to improving mental health service provision in primary care settings and focus more on prevention and early intervention in the community, providing high-quality mental healthcare in general practice.”