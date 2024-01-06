Gregg Wallace says autistic son is ‘fortunate’ but more funding is needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gregg Wallace says autistic son is ‘fortunate’ but more funding is needed

By Press Association
Gregg Wallace (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Gregg Wallace (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Gregg Wallace has said his autistic and non-verbal son is “very fortunate” but added that “extra funding” is needed for special educational needs as “autistic children do not fit in well with mainstream education”.

The 59-year-old MasterChef UK judge appeared on shopping channel QVC UK to talk about a rose, named after his four-year-old son Sid, which is being sold to help raise money for charity Ambitious About Autism.

The TV star, who is an ambassador for the charity, said: “A fiver on each one…. helps directly… young children with autism, because finding education for them is not easy.

“Let me tell you, we’re very fortunate, we got him (Sid) into a local special needs school, but autistic children do not fit in well with mainstream education, we do need extra funding.”

Speaking about the flower, Wallace added: “It’s a beautiful fragrance, to me it smells a little bit like vanilla and honey, but the flower itself is the same colour as Sid’s favourite.”

The Little Sid Rose has been created by British breeders Harkness Rose Company, and £5 from every sale is being donated to the charity for autistic children and young people.

It is being sold by YouGarden.com, Harkness Rose Company and World Of Roses, and will also be on display at the Chelsea Flower Show in May.

In March last year, Wallace stepped away from his BBC Two show Inside The Factory, telling Gaby Roslin’s show on BBC Radio London that Sid needed additional support with his education.

Wallace – who was the original presenter of long-running BBC cooking show Saturday Kitchen, and has featured on Eat Well For Less?, Turn Back Time, Harvest and Supermarket Secrets – shares Sid with Anne-Marie Sterpini, who he married in 2016.

Before his broadcasting career, Wallace worked at Covent Garden fruit and vegetable market before starting George Allan’s Greengrocers in 1989.

The TV presenter – who also has two children, Tom and Libby, from a previous relationship – took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 and was made an MBE in the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours list for services to food and charity.

His most notable role is that of judge and co-presenter of BBC’s MasterChef since 2005 with celebrity chef John Torode.