Pro-Palestinian protesters stage sit-in at Westminster Bridge

Pro-Palestinian protesters have staged a sit-in at Westminster Bridge in their first major demonstration of the new year.

Hundreds of protesters blocked off the bridge and surrounding roads following a march from London’s St James’s Park on Saturday.

The demonstration, organised by the Free Palestine Coalition, renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

It also called for the UK to stop arms sales to Israel and an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

The group announced a meeting location – a drinking fountain in St James’s Park – at 10am on Saturday and protesters began to gather around midday.

People gather in St James’s Park ahead of the Free Palestine Coalition demonstration (Victoria Jones/PA)

After several initial arrests were made by Metropolitan Police officers at the park, protesters then marched through Westminster before being stopped by officers next to Big Ben.

Many of the protesters then gradually joined a sit-in that was fenced off on three sides by a police cordon.

Some protesters wore politician masks and covered their hands in red paint (Victoria Jones/PA)

Other protesters wore facemasks of leading politicians, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden, and held up hands covered in red paint.