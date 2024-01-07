Labour plans to tackle ‘generational challenge’ of rising school absences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour plans to tackle ‘generational challenge’ of rising school absences

By Press Association
Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said there is a ‘broken relationship between schools and families’ (James Manning/PA)
Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said there is a ‘broken relationship between schools and families’ (James Manning/PA)

Labour said the UK faces a “generational challenge” with a quarter of 12-year-olds at risk of missing half of a school year.

The party said absence had “skyrocketed” over recent years, as more than 88,000 secondary school students missed at least half of their education last year.

In 2021/2022, 27.7% of secondary school pupils (around 1.6 million) were classed as “persistently absent”, meaning they missed out on at least 10% of school sessions.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said the “broken relationship between schools and families” needs fixing.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson
Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said there’s a “the broken relationship between schools and families” (Peter Byrne/PA)

On Tuesday, Ms Phillipson will be doing a speech on Labour’s vision for schools where she is expected to lay out a plan for tackling high rates of persistent absence.

Additional mental health counsellors in secondary schools, mental health hubs in every community and universal free breakfast clubs for every primary school pupil, are among the party’s proposals.

MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, Ms Phillipson, said: “The Conservatives have nothing to say about the broken relationship between schools and families that has provoked the cities we’re seeing in attendance, these measures are only tinkering around the edges of a generational challenge.

“Persistent absence has reached historic levels under the Conservatives, beginning even before the pandemic, and they cannot be trusted to fix a problem that they have caused.

“Only Labour has a long-term plan to tackle the attendance crisis and drive the high and rising standards our children deserve.

“That plan starts with additional mental health counsellors in secondary schools, mental health hubs in every community and universal free breakfast clubs for every primary school pupil to boost attendance.”

A recent report by the Children’s Commissioner found that children who were persistently absent over years 10 and 11 were half as likely to pass five GCSEs than their peers with improved attendance records.

The report also suggests that secondary school students receiving Free School Meals are more than twice as likely to be persistently absent than their peers not eligible for Free School Meals.

In Knowsley, in Merseyside, 40% of secondary school children were recorded as being persistently absent, compared to 19.9% in Wandsworth.