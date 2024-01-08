Scots urged to check if they are eligible for benefits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scots urged to check if they are eligible for benefits

By Press Association
Social Security Scotland is the devolved benefits agency (Jane Barlow/PA)
Social Security Scotland is the devolved benefits agency (Jane Barlow/PA)

Employed Scots have been urged to check if they are eligible for benefits.

As 2024 begins, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said those in work are able to claim some parts of social security administered by the Scottish Government.

She pointed in particular to the Job Start Payment, which provides a one-off lump sum of £294.70 – or £471.50 for the main carer of one or more children – who has been out of work or on certain benefits to cover the costs of starting a new job.

Ms Somerville said: “In January there are lots of people starting new jobs or returning to work for the first time in a while and I’d urge them to check what benefits they may be eligible for.

Shirley-Anne Somerville
Shirley-Anne Somerville said the Job Start Payment can help people navigate the expense of starting a new role (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I’d particularly highlight the support available to young people starting in work via Job Start Payment.

“This one-off payment can make a difference with the costs of getting up and running in a new job, and again we want to make sure it reaches as many eligible people as possible.

“We are helping people across Scotland through the cost-of-living crisis by committing £6.1 billion in social security benefits and payments.

“That’s £1.1 billion more than the block grant adjustment received due to spend on comparable benefits by the UK Government.”

Social Security Scotland – the devolved Scottish benefits agency – administers 14 payments, including the Scottish child payment, while others such as universal credit remain reserved to Westminster.